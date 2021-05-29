VFW Post 6060 to Host Memorial Day Celebration at New Hollywood Cemetery | Calendar

The Downtown Elizabeth City Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market features produce, meat and other vendors.
Foreign Wars Post 6060 veterans will hold a Memorial Day celebration at the New Hollywood Cemetery at 1101 Peartree Road at 11 a.m. The station will cook burgers and hot dogs at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, after the ceremony.
The Elizabeth City NCWorks Career Center will host a virtual resume writing workshop from 10 am to 11:30 am To register, call 252-621-6350.
Surf or Sound Realty will host a Career Fair for Housekeeping Job Seekers at the Elizabeth City NCWorks Career Center in Jordan Plaza from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
A rally sponsored by Repairers of the Breach, the NC Council of Churches and other civil and religious rights groups will be held in Elizabeth City at 5 p.m. to support the ongoing call for transparency and accountability in the investigation into Andrew Browns by gunshot.
James D. Charles, Former Director of the Chicamacomico Lifeboat Station Historic Site and Museum, will give a presentation on Outer Shore Wrecks: Dramatic Rescues and Fantastic Wrecks in the Atlantic Cemetery, Gaither Auditorium at noon . To attend in person, visitors must register by today by calling 252-331-4054. The Charlets conference will also be online on Zoom. Register for the presentation online on the Facebook page or on the museums website.
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Holy Family Catholic Church from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The NCWorks Career Center will host a virtual Lets Get Started workshop from 10 am to 11:30 am To register, call 252-621-6350.
The first ArtWalk Friday will take place in downtown Elizabeth City starting at 4 p.m. and continuing until 7 p.m. ArtWalk features downtown businesses welcoming local artists and their work.
New Hope United Methodist Church at 2098 New Hope Road will host a clothing closet offering free clothing for men, women, children and infants on Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to noon. Donations of summer clothing in good condition will be accepted. Contact: 333-7774 or 264-3810.
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Evangelical Methodist Church in Elizabeth City on Monday, June 7 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive at the Edenton Baptist Church in Edenton on Tuesday, June 8 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Pasquotank NAACP will hold a General Membership Meeting on Zoom on Wednesday June 9 at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
The Camden Center for Active Adults will be hosting its first Elder Abuse Awareness Walk and Breakfast at Camden Park, 125 Noblitt Drive on Tuesday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature a free lunch, free raffles and a variety of speakers. Pre-registration is required before May 28. Register at the center.
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region accepts requests for assistance from public services. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to make an appointment.
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization that honors the legacy of its patriotic ancestors, is seeking new members. If you are a Revolutionary War member in your family, contact President Beth Taylor free of charge at 252-482-3592.
The Albemarle Museum has opened its latest small exhibit, Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers and Wielders. The exhibit will explore the blacksmith trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of hand-forged tools and tools and hardware.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has started receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an online request to https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county social services department.
Residents of Chowan County who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to complete an application. Nominations are available at the Chowan County Board of Directors or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or send an email to [email protected]
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers act as court lawyers for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Albemarle Regional Health Services offers flu shots in all of its regional offices by appointment only. Influenza vaccines are available for children aged 6 months to 18 years eligible for the Vaccin for Children program and other Department of Health clients. Purchased influenza vaccine, including high dose influenza vaccine for adults 65 years of age and older, is available. Flu shots cost $ 40, high dose influenza vaccine $ 75.
The Camden Active Adult Center is currently asking seniors who require a fall barn / vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 offers free safety inspections for all kinds of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.
Albemarle Chapter Sons of American Revolution will have a reunion on May 20, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.
at the Cape Colony Church of Christ, 801 Soundside Road, speaker Mr. Jimmy Hardison speaking about Colonel Edward Buncombe of County Tyrrell. Colonel Buncombe was an officer in the 5th North Carolina Regiment and died of wounds during the Battle of German Town.