5 ways Emma Thompson’s best Disney-related role is in Cruella (& 5 that save Mr. Banks)

Disney’s long-awaited live-action masterpiece, Cruella, just released and contains notable improvements from other Disney films. The trendy, villainous new movie features a lot of drops (spoiler alert, literal drops) like death, theft, alcohol, but best of all, hard rock songs throughout its soundtrack. Anyone who knows the latest movie news knows the brilliant Emma Stone playing the lead role, but what about the film’s other high-profile actress, Emma Thompson?

RELATED: Cruella: 10 Emma Stone Movies To Prepare Fans For Her Villainous Role

Thompson, who plays the Baroness, is famous for several other roles, but another notable Disney-related role she played was PL Travers, the author of Mary Poppins,in Save Mr. Banks.Between these two roles, it is difficult to choose which one is the “best” but it can be left to the discretion of the viewers.

ten Cruella: she is socially powerful

There is no denying the socially domineering stature of the baroness she carries. His cruel and intimidating demeanor easily dominates an entire room.

Whenever she walks into the building of her own fashion business, the room doesn’t just shut up, no one is even allowed to cough. The Baroness glances briefly at an employee coughing in a scene, pointing out that complete and utter silence is the only option when she speaks. Anyone who thrives on watching an elite, controlling villain should give Thompson’s new role a boost.

9 Mr. Banks: She has more facial expressions

However, along with Ms. Travers, she is a “supercalifragilist ally” full of phrases to show how disgusted, angry, bored, bored, or giddy she is about something.

RELATED: Saving Mr. Banks & 9 More Biopics Starring Tom Hanks, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes Score

This character is a lot of fun to watch due to his emotional reactions to everything. Thompson doesn’t hold back from responding fully to everything. She added as much complexity to the author as she could, which made it both fun and sad to watch the story unfold. Movie buffs will quickly fall in love with this character due to Thompson’s theatrical and emotional reactions.

8 Cruella: the scariest the best

Social status aside, the Baroness is on the whole a relatively creepy character. She moves slowly, almost ghostly, but abruptly in her couture outfits. One glance at her and everyone is instantly afraid.

The Baroness is also not afraid of showing up out of the blue with the intention of seeing someone crash and burn, as viewers well know. The fear she emits rings out loud and she doesn’t even have to say much. There are viewers who love to be scared and would be really hooked on the edge of their seats during this spooky performance.

7 Mr. Banks: The funniest, the better

While the character doesn’t intend to be funny at all, the way Thompson carries his demeanor makes audiences laugh a lot. Travers’ spiritual and nervous aversion to other human beings in general clearly shows the character’s problem, but it’s hard not to laugh at everything.

Face a small baby on board a plane and ask “Will the child be a nuisance?” is one way to sum up the hilarity behind Thompson’s character. Where there are viewers who like to scare, there are viewers who love to laugh and this is the character that they would easily laugh with at times.

6 Cruella: she’s more fashionable

Fashion lovers will be delighted to drink from the Baroness’ cup. The wicked fashionista has her A-game throughout the film with her endless array of outfits her designers create just for her.

RELATED: The 10 Most Powerful Classic Disney Villains

Representing this fierce woman must have involved getting used to donning those showy, flowing dresses and maximized hairstyles. It is certainly a colorful sight to be admired every time the Baroness walks in, so viewers who love this sound would be in awe.

5 Mr. Banks: She’s more insightful

Those who would like a more artistic and insightful character should look at Thompson as PL Travers. As an author, the character’s competent state of mind goes a long way for the entire story, just for specific moments.

Giving Ralph (his driver) a card with the names of successful people who “struggled” strikes a chord with anyone watching as they understand Travers is showing him his disabled daughter “can do. whatever she wants “. Fans of the film appreciate how smart and close the character is to his original novel.

4 Cruella: she is physically domineering

Thompson has to do a few action scenes that differ widely from his role in Save Mr. Banks. To begin with, she has to push people off the cliffs.

RELATED: 5 Live-Action Disney Villains Who Live Up To Their Anime Counterparts (& 5 Who Missed The Mark)

Second, she must have control over her three Dalmatians, who, considering their strength against a woman in high heels and a fitted dress, can pull her wherever she takes them. While shooting a big budget movie involves choreography, CGI effects, and duplicate stunts, Thompson was to be expected to manage the walk in his boots at the same time walking his bigger dogs.

3 Mr. Banks: She’s more musical

PL Travers defies expectations when viewers, and especially the other characters, begin to think that she’s too upset to attempt to sing a happy song from the Walt Disney Company.

But, nonetheless, she does and the most musical scene is towards the end when she and the others girdle “Let’s Go Fly A Kite” by Mary Poppins.The light moment involves Thompson dancing and singing wonderfully, creating a stark contrast to his character who everyone thought was too dull and angry to do anything joyful from a distance. The talent that Thompson exhibits in her singing and her acting skills will woo viewers.

2 Cruella: she is more confident

Of course, when she combines how intimidating and bossy she is, the Baroness’s confidence in herself allows the rest of her features to take over.

His self-confidence is the root of his personality. This allows him to frighten the world with a single glance. And, without that central part of her, she couldn’t resist Cruella’s wrath and her explosive public appearances. Viewers who prefer a meanerthe devil wears Prada-esque villain shouldn’t hesitate to watch Thompson take on this role.

1 Mr. Banks: She has more heart

For fans who enjoy a more sincere role, Thompson’s Travers nails it overall. His guilt over his father’s death is at the center of his struggles. Flashbacks from her childhood continue to affect her adulthood and her current work with Walt Disney and his company.

Disney then comes to her house and advises her to forgive herself, Helen Goff, which later results in her very tearful reaction to seeing the children repair the kite and their relationship with their father, George Banks, in Mary Poppins.Movie fans who prefer to watch drama with emotional conflict should watch Thompson’s emotional role as Travers.

NEXT: Disney: Ranking The 15 Greatest Female Villains



following

Army Of The Dead: The main characters, classified by combat skill







About the Author