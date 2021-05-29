Joye in Aiken continues with June jazz events | Entertainment





Prepare for jazz. Fresh out of her sold-out Time for Three concert, Joye in Aiken continues its 2021 season with performances by top jazz artists in June. The first event on the program is the Joye of Jazz on Sunday June 6. The 2021 edition of this popular event will run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. To maximize security in the COVID era, the event will be held outdoors in an outdoor tent in front of the Willcox. It will be absolutely magical, Joye told Aiken President Sandra Field. The tent, in this special setting, will be magnificent. And having him outside will give us an exciting new twist on what has become one of South Carolina’s most important jazz events. Evan Christophers Clarinet Road will perform for the afternoon session. Christopher is a longtime icon of classical and traditional New Orleans jazz and is described by the Wall Street Journal as one of the world’s greatest clarinetists. Christopher and his band’s performance will run from 3 pm to 5 pm, with the doors opening at 2:30 pm Tickets are $ 125 and will include light refreshments individually. At 7 p.m., trombonist Wycliffe Gordon made headlines with his sextet. 13-time winner of the Jazz Journalists Association’s Trombonist of the Year and six-time winner of the Downbeats International Critics Poll, Gordon has performed at the Grammy Awards, has been featured on Live from Lincoln Center and has performed as a featured soloist on the Ken Burns Jazz series, among many other accomplishments and accolades. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Evening tickets are $ 150 and include a three-course dinner. Day passes are also available for $ 250. The June jazz events continue on Thursday, June 24, when four nationally recognized jazz artists trained by Juilliard take to the Etherredge Center stage in a blast of jazz to celebrate the opening of the Joye in Aiken Jazz Camp. Some of the artists who all served as instructors for the four-day camp include Joye in Aiken, Artistic Director for Jazz Riley Mulherkar on trumpet; the pianist Mathis Picard; drummer Bryan Carter; and bassist Dan Chmielinski. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $ 20. It’s a chance to see some of the most exciting and accomplished jazz musicians on the scene today, said Field. All four of us performed at the Joye in Aiken Festival with huge success, and in fact Bryan Carter was our headlining at the Joye of Jazz in 2019. So the concert will be especially fun as it will feature some of our favorite artists from the festival. Field said spaces for current and aspiring high school students are still available in the camp until June 4. Taking place June 24-27 at the USC Aiken campus, the non-residential camp will feature daily classes, as well as a masterclass led by Gordon. The camp will end on June 27 with a free public concert featuring the faculty and students. Tuition is $ 200 and financial aid is available for students who otherwise could not attend. We have so many fantastic opportunities to experience great jazz this year, both for students and adults, said Field. If you are a jazz fan or a young musician who inspires you to jazz, June will be a great time to be in Aiken. For more information on Joye in Aiken or to purchase tickets, visit joyeinaiken.com.







