Actor Picard may have confirmed the return of two next-gen stars





John de Lancie may have revealed two more comebacks Star Trek: The Next Generation stars in Star Trek: Picard. From Lancie, who is reprising his role as Q in the upcoming second season of Star Trek: Picard, is on Cameo. He has a reputation for passing information through his messages to fans. His latest set of videos may have confirmed that two other Star Trek alumni are appearing in Star Trek: Picard. In videos rounded by Movie Trek, from Lancie talks about all the fun he has on the Picard together and how Patrick Stewart is already tired of him. But then he mentions a few other familiar names. “I’m back in the Star Trek universe. Picard right now with – from everyone – Mr. Picard. So it was a lot of fun. It was great fun to see Patrick, to see Brent [Spiner], and see Jonathan [Frakes]. I will be working with Jonathan who is coming here in a few weeks. So that’s a lot of fun. “ Q sharing scenes with Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard is no surprise. Jonathan Frakes is another story. Frakes was involved in Picardthe first season both in front of and behind the camera. It’s unclear if he’s sharing scenes with Lancie in the new season or if he’s just directing the actor. Brent Spiner is even more intriguing. He played Data on Star Trek: The Next Generation. Jean-Luc bade farewell to his dear android friend during the finale of Picard’s first season. Yet Spiner also debuted in a new role as Altan Inigo Soong, the son of Data creator Noonien Soong. Altan could return in season two. It makes sense, Soong’s knowledge of synthetic material and Picard’s new body. Still, de Lancie hints that there may be something more at stake. “I’m on Picard’s next season,” he said in another Cameo video. “And Sir Patrick and I had a whole bunch of scenes, which we really enjoyed working together. I have one coming up with Data this next Tuesday. So yeah, we’re moving forward.” There are a few possibilities here. The first is that de Lancie misspoke and said Data when he was talking about Spiner. Another is that, as the Star Trek: Picard Season 2 teaser, the story of the upcoming season is all about time travel. It would give Spiner an excuse to take Data back again. However, that would contradict Spiner’s previous comments about being done with the Android role. “I mean, there was just a limited amount of time that I could actually play Data, no matter what anyone said,” Spinner said. TV guide in March 2020, following Picardseason one finale of. “I think we did it in such short stretches that it was good to do it, and I felt good about it. But I wouldn’t really appreciate the idea of ​​doing it again because I don’t think so. just not that that would be realistic. So it just felt right to give it that softer send off, and it just felt right in the context of the whole season of Picard and what Picard himself had experienced due to the loss of data. I think it also makes him feel good. So it seemed like the right thing to do. “ Fans probably won’t know the truth until Star Trek: Picard returns to Paramount + in 2022. Let the speculation begin.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos