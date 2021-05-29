The best Lori Harvey memes and tweets ignoring the digs of the future





Not engaging seems to be working well for Lori Harvey. Although rapper 42 Dugg disclosed a alternative verse from Maybach in which her ex Future takes hits on her, she has yet to respond publicly. And that silence seems to have won over Twitter, where she was praised for not being bothered by it all. The Harveys name was all the rage on Saturday, May 29, two days after the original verse leaked onto the Internet. While the official track, released on May 20, also contains lyrics about Harvey (Magic Town, I am the owner / Tell Steve Harvey Ion I want it / One thing I never saw was to leave) The original went further. Future raps, tell Steve Harvey Ion she wants her / Must forget to tell her daddy that she begged me not to leave / She had no choice but to go f * ck a lame after me. On Twitter, many of the people who weighed in weight weren’t impressed with Futures’ choice to go there. Since his relationship with Harvey ended in August 2020 and she has evolved since, some thought it was embarrassing that he chose her. A few even questioned the idea that she begged him not to leave, and others shared memes mocking him for his past digs at Harvey’s and another high-profile ex, Ciara. Several fans have speculated what Harvey thinks about it all, and the fact that she hasn’t responded publicly gave them the opportunity to come up with their own interpretations. Their ideas ran the gamut, from her 100% indifference to just plain amused. His silence was seen as golden by some. One person discussed the power of not engaging and the scarcity of men maintain the idea about the girl we really love doesn’t care. Another suggested that Future is just doing Lori Most famous with attention. Others made sure to point out that they thought she was better with Jordan (aka the sexiest man in the world) than Future anyway. And, of course, some were right on top of the drama. Whatever she may think of the lyrics to Futures, Harvey seems to be happy to move on. She and Jordan were first linked in November 2020, then they went official on Instagram in January. Since then, they’ve shared some of their special moments with fans, including their elaborate celebration of Valentine’s Day. Harveys’ father was even registered with his approval, calling the Black Panther star such a good guy. To them, these words from Future might just be unnecessary noise.







