Entertainment
Mary Tyler Moore Show actor Gavin MacLeod dies at 90
LOS ANGELES Gavin MacLeod, the veteran supporting actor who rose to fame as Murray Slaughter, the sardonic TV news writer on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, before rising even more famous as the jolly Captain Stubing on The Love Boat, is deceased. He was 90 years old.
MacLeod died early Saturday, his nephew, Mark See, told Variety. MacLeods’ health had been poor recently, but no cause of death was given, according to the trade publication.
Known to sitcom fans for his bald head and broad smile, MacLeod worked in near anonymity for over a decade, appearing on dozens of TV shows and several films before landing his role as Mary Tyler. Moore in 1970.
He had originally tested for Moores TV boss Lou Grant, a part that went to Ed Asner. Realizing that he was wrong in playing the head of the TV newsroom, with an angry, angry temperament, MacLeod asked if he could try the savvy TV news editor instead, his jokes often in the air. expense of mindless presenter Ted Baxter.
The Mary Tyler Moore Show was a hit from the start and remains a sitcom classic. He produced two spinoffs, Rhoda and Phyllis, with Valerie Harper and Cloris Leachman, who had portrayed Mary’s neighbors.
He was still among the best when Moore, who played short story producer Mary Richards, decided to end him after seven seasons.
MacLeod moved on to The Love Boat, a romantic comedy in which guest stars ranging from Gene Kelly to Janet Jackson boarded for a cruise and fell in love with each other.
Although despised by critics, the series proved hugely popular, spanning 11 seasons and building on several TV movies, including two in which MacLeod remained at the helm of cruise ships. This also resulted in his hiring as a TV pitchman for Princess Cruise Lines.
Critics hated it. They called it insane television, but we have become goodwill ambassadors, he told the Los Angeles Times in 2013.
Among his last TV credits were Touched by An Angel, JAG and The King of Queens.
MacLeods’ light on-screen character contrasted with his private life. In his 2013 memoir, This Is Your Captain Speaking, MacLeod admitted that he struggled with alcoholism in the 1960s and 1970s. He also wrote that losing his hair at an early age prevented him from finding of work as an actor.
I went all over town looking for an agent, but no one was interested in portraying a bald-headed young man, he wrote. I knew what to do. I needed to buy myself a hairpiece. A toupee changed his luck pretty quickly. In middle age, he did not need the forelock.
MacLeod, whose first name was Allan See, took his first name from a French film and his last from a drama professor at Ithaca College in New York City who had encouraged him to pursue an acting career.
After college, New York native Mount Kisco became a supporting actor in A Hatful of Rain and other Broadway plays, and in films like I Want to Live! and Operation Petticoat.
He made appearances on television shows throughout the 1960s, including Hogans Heroes, Hawaii Five-O, and The Dick Van Dyke Show. He also appeared on McHales Navy from 1962 to 1964 as Seaman Joseph Happy Haines.
A major role he auditioned for: Archie Bunker in All in the Family. But he quickly realized that the character, immortalized by Carol OConner, did not suit him. Immediately I thought, this is not the script for me. The character is too fanatic. I can’t say these things, MacLeod wrote in his memoir.
Other credits in the film included Kellys Heroes, The Sand Pebbles, and The Sword of Ali Baba.
MacLeod had four children with his first wife, Joan Rootvik, whom he divorced in 1972. He was the son of an alcoholic and his drinking problems contributed to a second divorce, to Patti Steele. But after MacLeod quit drinking, he and Steele remarried in 1985.
The couple then hosted a Christian radio show called Back on Course: A Ministry for Weddings.
___
The late AP Entertainment writer Bob Thomas contributed biographical material for this story.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]