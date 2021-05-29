Mary Tyler Moore Show actor Gavin MacLeod dies at 90

LOS ANGELES Gavin MacLeod, the veteran supporting actor who rose to fame as Murray Slaughter, the sardonic TV news writer on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, before rising even more famous as the jolly Captain Stubing on The Love Boat, is deceased. He was 90 years old.

MacLeod died early Saturday, his nephew, Mark See, told Variety. MacLeods’ health had been poor recently, but no cause of death was given, according to the trade publication.

Known to sitcom fans for his bald head and broad smile, MacLeod worked in near anonymity for over a decade, appearing on dozens of TV shows and several films before landing his role as Mary Tyler. Moore in 1970.

He had originally tested for Moores TV boss Lou Grant, a part that went to Ed Asner. Realizing that he was wrong in playing the head of the TV newsroom, with an angry, angry temperament, MacLeod asked if he could try the savvy TV news editor instead, his jokes often in the air. expense of mindless presenter Ted Baxter.

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was a hit from the start and remains a sitcom classic. He produced two spinoffs, Rhoda and Phyllis, with Valerie Harper and Cloris Leachman, who had portrayed Mary’s neighbors.

He was still among the best when Moore, who played short story producer Mary Richards, decided to end him after seven seasons.

MacLeod moved on to The Love Boat, a romantic comedy in which guest stars ranging from Gene Kelly to Janet Jackson boarded for a cruise and fell in love with each other.

Although despised by critics, the series proved hugely popular, spanning 11 seasons and building on several TV movies, including two in which MacLeod remained at the helm of cruise ships. This also resulted in his hiring as a TV pitchman for Princess Cruise Lines.

Critics hated it. They called it insane television, but we have become goodwill ambassadors, he told the Los Angeles Times in 2013.

Among his last TV credits were Touched by An Angel, JAG and The King of Queens.

MacLeods’ light on-screen character contrasted with his private life. In his 2013 memoir, This Is Your Captain Speaking, MacLeod admitted that he struggled with alcoholism in the 1960s and 1970s. He also wrote that losing his hair at an early age prevented him from finding of work as an actor.

I went all over town looking for an agent, but no one was interested in portraying a bald-headed young man, he wrote. I knew what to do. I needed to buy myself a hairpiece. A toupee changed his luck pretty quickly. In middle age, he did not need the forelock.

MacLeod, whose first name was Allan See, took his first name from a French film and his last from a drama professor at Ithaca College in New York City who had encouraged him to pursue an acting career.

After college, New York native Mount Kisco became a supporting actor in A Hatful of Rain and other Broadway plays, and in films like I Want to Live! and Operation Petticoat.

He made appearances on television shows throughout the 1960s, including Hogans Heroes, Hawaii Five-O, and The Dick Van Dyke Show. He also appeared on McHales Navy from 1962 to 1964 as Seaman Joseph Happy Haines.

A major role he auditioned for: Archie Bunker in All in the Family. But he quickly realized that the character, immortalized by Carol OConner, did not suit him. Immediately I thought, this is not the script for me. The character is too fanatic. I can’t say these things, MacLeod wrote in his memoir.

Other credits in the film included Kellys Heroes, The Sand Pebbles, and The Sword of Ali Baba.

MacLeod had four children with his first wife, Joan Rootvik, whom he divorced in 1972. He was the son of an alcoholic and his drinking problems contributed to a second divorce, to Patti Steele. But after MacLeod quit drinking, he and Steele remarried in 1985.

The couple then hosted a Christian radio show called Back on Course: A Ministry for Weddings.

___

The late AP Entertainment writer Bob Thomas contributed biographical material for this story.