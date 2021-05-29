Lucifer is planning God’s retreat, but who is plotting in heaven? (SUMMARY) | Entertainment

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Lucifer Season 5, Episode 14 Nothing Lasts Forever.]

If you have a plan, assume it will all fall apart. This is the lesson to be learned in Nothing Lasts Forever on Lucifer.

With God (Dennis haysbert) ready to retire, someone has to take over and as Lucifer (Tom ellis) decided, hes the heavenly good for the job. It has a little support, but it also has competition, as hell will understand by the end of the episodes.

As for those Case-of-the-Week installments, Lucifers is too distracted trying to plan for his father’s retirement to really care, but it leads to a great dinner for Lucifer, Detective Chloe Decker (German Lauren), his mother Penelope (Rebecca De Mornay) and God. (The victim was selling endangered fish to a restaurant to try and help pay her aquarium bills. The owner accidentally killed her when she discovered it.)

But what does retirement look like for God? Keep reading to find out.

Lucifer, the next God?

Chloe is a big question when Lucifer explains to her his plans to take over as God: Why? Because I would be a much better God than my father ever was, said Luci. He sidesteps his question on why he wants to be God he felt unworthy of her then realized in this way that he can prove himself but assures her that it will not change anything for them. Hell be there when, wherever she needs him and knows exactly what she is thinking.

But Lucifer won’t get his father’s blessing until his siblings find out because the gods are having a retirement party in Los Angeles. There, they learn from Gabriel that Michael (Ellis) told everyone that the gods get old and lose him. And when the other Celestials in attendance find out that Lucifers plans to take over, there is a lot of disagreement. None of them can rule their own kingdom, the devil points out. Rather than blessing or appointing a successor, God makes it clear that he needs a retirement plan first.

Hoping to prove that he is material from God, Lucifer works on it, looking at nursing homes and even asking the victims’ husband if his God-like wife would have liked any. It is from this conversation that he decides that his father really needs a new partner (since his wife is in another dimension) and tries to settle him with Chloe’s mother. All that does is leave Chloe worried about her relationship; God admits he didn’t have enough time for his wife when he was working.

Lucifer assures him that this will not be the case for him, and even for her ex-husband, Detective Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) offers hope. Not only does he think it makes sense that Lucifer is God (after the elaborate prank he pulls off in Episode 12), but he’s sure the couple can figure out how to be together no matter what challenges they are. faced.

To move on

It was during a round of golf with his son Amenadiel (DB Woodside) that God reveals the source of his problems with his powers: Michael was the first to draw attention to the problem. God hadn’t noticed anything until then, and Amenadiel suggests that, like angels, God can actualize and make himself.

Meanwhile, Lucifer realizes that he has not listened to what God wants and calls Gabriel to do him a favor. Then he calls Amenadiel and God to meet him in Lux and reveals that he has understood what will make his father’s retirement fulfilling: the goddess (Tricia helfer), which has enough juice for this one visit. (He asked Gabriel to deliver a message to him in his dimension.)

However, with their father not really losing his powers, Amenadiel believes he can continue to be God. But God always withdraws and moves to his universe of ex-wives. After all the time she’s spent in her world, it’s her turn to spend in hers. Neither son wants to see their parents go, but nothing lasts forever, God said to Lucifer, and his son was right at the family dinner: I could have been a better father to you.

Now that he’s retired, he no longer needs his mysterious ways. I can say something that I wanted for a long time: I love you, my son. And I’m very proud of the man you’ve become, says God. With the last farewells, God and the Goddess leave for her dimension. As for his successor, well, that’s not up to him.

It’s Mazi-Queen for you

After breaking Eves (Inbar Lavi) heart because she is too afraid to lose her, the demon Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) worries that now that she has a soul, Shell finds herself in hell as one of the tortured and not as a torturer. And this break will be his hellish loop. She is trying to change that by trying to kill a puppy. (And she can’t do it.)

But since Lucifers is going to become God, Amenadiel suggests that she just make him change the rules of hell for her. She has a better idea: she wants Lucifer to change who can sit on the throne in Hell. Lucifer can’t think of anyone who would trust their old home more, so they toast Mazikeen, the Queen of Hell.

A blessing in disguise

Forensic pathologist Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) turns to Dr Linda Martin (Rachael harris) about her concerns about the darkness inside her. For example, when she saw a guy about to enter traffic, her first thought was not to help him, but how he would die. Linda suggests that not taking a day off since finding out her boyfriend was a serial killer catches up with her, but Ella admits that she’s been like that her whole life. Darkness is part of who she is.

Noticing that she is struggling, God assures Ella that everyone has darkness within them. What matters is accepting it, not getting rid of it. Although she worries that she is a bad person, he tells her that the darker the darkness, the brighter the light and it shines very brightly. He can see it from the sky. It helps, even if it again does not know that he is really God.

A major recurring problem

After learning from his mother that she and her father take turns following their acting dreams, he becomes Detective Chloe decides to take a page from her book and support Lucifer in his efforts. She’s going to leave the LAPD, she tells him. But angel Remiel (Vinessa Vidotto) has bad news that could throw a wrench in their plan: Michael has garnered support for his offer to be God. The good news is that Remiel hates him even more than Lucifer, so shell be the devils spy.

But the very bad news is that Gabriel wasn’t just delivering a message to the Goddess in his dimension. She also collected Azraels’ blade, which can kill the Celestials, for Michael.

Lucifer, Season 5B, Streaming Now, Netflix