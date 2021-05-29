Alan Cumming spearheads New York gay bar’s COVID vaccination policy





These bars will prove to you – for vaccine cards. It is the movement led by actor Alan Cumming in an effort to prevent COVID from spreading to clubs and bars in the gay community. The Scottish East Village waterhole, Cumming Club, got the ball rolling on May 24 when he posted on his Instagram and Facebook pages that they will ask for “proof of [coronavirus] vaccination to enter our room. “ The messages indicated that the CDC or state vaccine cards Excelsior Pass are acceptable forms of vaccine proof to pass the velvet rope. “We have decided to adopt this new policy not as a means of discriminating but as a way to encourage our community to get vaccinated,” explain the messages from Club Cumming. “As more and more LGTBQAI + establishments adopt similar practices, we hope that being able to enjoy all the benefits of all the fun things our great city has to offer will work as a powerful incentive for those in the know. the fence to get their pics, so please get this done and join the fun !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ” The West Village Duplex bar also requires proof of vaccination. Getty Images The health official has received rave reviews and nearly 4,000 likes. “I’m waxed, waxed and ready to pay sales tax. I need to get out, ”said one excited commentator. Manhattan Bars The monster, Duplex, Rooms, Rockbar, NYC Boxers, Industry and Rooster are among the sites also on board with the Cumming Club. A source told the Post that most bars on Fire Island operate with a bracelet policy. If you cannot show proof of vaccination, you cannot enter. However, the answer wasn’t just unicorns and rainbows. The bar will accept the Excelsior Pass as well as the physical vaccination record for entry. AP “Have fun going bankrupt,” one pissed off customer told Boxers NYC’s Instagram story. “Will not support any company that participates in medical fascism,” said another dissident. David Raleigh, a musician who has performed at the Pierre, Ritz Carlton and Bull and Bear and who was a favorite of the late Joan Rivers, was at the Duplex in the West Village on Thursday night with a bunch of friends. Raleigh said he was proud of the way the gay community enforced vaccination rules. “The gay community has been here before. This is not our first pandemic, ”Raleigh said. “We know how important it is to protect yourself and others. And we are happy and proud to do our part to heal the world by getting vaccinated. A message left with Cumming representatives was not immediately returned.







