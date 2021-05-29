The next script for the movie Quiet Place has already been written





The screenplay for a third Quiet Place movie has already been written according to director John Krasinski, but is it a sequel to the previous films?

With A Quiet Place, Part IIfresh in theaters, director John Krasinski has already revealed that the upcoming Quiet place the script for the film has been written. Premiered in 2018, the firstA quiet placeThe film turned out to be a huge hit, earning $ 340 million at the box office worldwide. It quickly became apparent that Paramount had a new franchise on their hands, which paved the way for the next film in the series. Originally slated for release in spring 2020,A Quiet Place, Part II has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film finally opened on Memorial Day weekend 2021 with a projected box office of $ 57 million in just four days, which is a massive achievement in these times of a pandemic. Reprising their roles from the first film, the new film stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world infested with blind creatures who have a keen sense of hearing. Despite delays in publication A quiet placePart II, it looks like the creative team isn’t slowing down in the development of other installments. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: What To Expect From A Quiet Place 3 As seen in a tweet from Fandango Editor Eric Davis, during an episode of TwitterSpaces, Krasinskire revealed that writer-director Jeff Nichols (Midnight Special) has already written and delivered the screenplay for the upcoming Quiet place movie. Although referred to as “part three,” Krasinski would not offer more details on who will be the focus of the film or if he will continue the same storyline from the two previous films. For those who appreciate the excellent # AQuietPlace2 in theaters this weekend and to wonder about a third film: In our @TwitterSpaces message, John Krasinski told us that writer-director Jeff Nichols (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL) has just handed in the script for the third part. It’s on the way! pic.twitter.com/qKgLyw4Oxm – Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 29, 2021 In November 2020, Paramount announced plans for a new film in theQuiet placeuniverse. The studio entrusted Nichols with leading the project, which is based on an original idea by Krasinski. While the studio has set a 2022 release date for the film, other details are not known at this time; However, the studio has continuously called the project the third film in the franchise, which could very well mean that the script Krasinski referred to above is for the Nichols spin-off film as opposed to a direct sequel to the previous one.Quiet placemovies. Although not much is known at the moment about the thirdQuiet placemovie, it’s clear that the studio is in fact planning to continue the franchise. Whether it’s a direct sequel or a spinoff, based on the critical and commercial success of the first two films, there’s a good chance the third film will be successful. While this is the most high-profile feature film Nichols has directed, it has been given a solid foundation on which to build a compelling film. More: A Complete Timeline Of A Quiet Place Explained Source: Erik Davis / Twitter Paddington 2 Loses Top Rated Place on Rotten Tomatoes Due to Recently Added Bad Review

