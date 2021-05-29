Entertainment
Mitch McConnell nicknamed Spineless McWorm on the cover of New York Daily News Twitterverse Goes Buggy
Mitch McConnell may have a hard time getting out of this one: The New York Daily News dubbed Senate Minority Leader Spineless McWorm on the cover of its Saturday edition for blocking attempts to form a committee bipartisan to investigate the January 6 uprising at the Capitol. Nearly 5 months later, 500 people have been charged in the violent attacks as pro-Trump rioters descended to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election.
Mitch and his GOP KO cowards Riot Probe, the Daily News cover caption read who appeared with a spooky graphic of McConnells head attached to the body of what appears to be an earthworm emerging from the earth, which the Daily News posted on Twitter.
The post and photo immediately entered the hearts of the happy Tweeters as McConnell quickly became one of Saturday’s most popular topics. This respondent suggests that McConnell might find safety from haters among his co-worms (lumbricus terrestris in your crossword puzzle), although another tweeter called the comparison an affront to worms:
FUN FACT: Spineless Worms considers “Spineless Worm” to be a compliment.https://t.co/AxwmiaCcdj
Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) May 29, 2021
Other comments are, predictably, less empathetic. A Tomi T. Ahonen suggests that WORM is not only the name of a creature that crawls the sidewalk on rainy days, but actually means White Old Republican Male:
LOL NY Daily News Fabulous headline calling Mitch McConnell the
“Spineless McWorm”
That’s pretty good, because we all know what a WORM is
WORM = Old White Republican Male#SpinelessMcWorm#MitchMcTurtle #MoscowMitch #EARTHWORM #GOP # MAGA2024 #NYDailyNews pic.twitter.com/3tegJ55VTW
Tomi T Ahonen Hope Smuggling In Jokes (@tomiahonen) May 29, 2021
Here, a tweeter brings both butterfly and turtle images to the general animal theme:
Mitch McConnell built himself a cocoon and went from an old turtle of Confederate hatred to a shit-eating worm. Spineless McWorm is almost too good-looking for him. https://t.co/dikVKiROlA
Thunder Dan (@DVincentBoss) May 29, 2021
This respondent felt the need not only to repeat McConnells’ new nickname, but also added former President Donald Trump, calling him a flawed android.
McConnell. @GOPLeader is basically a thornless worm, but we knew that, and @realDonaldTrump is a faulty android with rather predictable behavior, but @LeaderMcConnell knows better than that.
E4Soletrain01 (@ soletrain01) May 25, 2021
The Daily News is no stranger to coming up with animal-inspired nicknames for McConnell, having also called him Chicken Kiev for refusing to allow witnesses to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump for alleged misconduct in Ukraine. And various sources have likened McConnells’ face to that of a turtle, with the Change.org website demanding that the politician Provides evidence that it is not, in fact, part of the turtle family.
Read the original story Mitch McConnell nicknamed Spineless McWorm on the cover of New York Daily News Twitterverse Goes Buggy At TheWrap
