Walden Criticizes Gemma Artertons’ Sister Reaches For The Stars | Theater





Twin sisters with a checkered history plan a reunion at the start of Amy Berrymans’ play. We need to act happy, Stella tells her fiance before her twin arrives, and the anxious statement sets us up for the unfolding drama of sibling competition and grudge. But the first in the Sonia Friedmans Re: Emerge series at the Harold Pinter Theater is not just a spiky fraternity psychodrama, but an original play of ideas that encompasses everything from the ethics of space effort to the climate activism and the pull between duty, ambition and desire. Stella (Gemma Arterton) is a failed NASA architect, leading an anti-technological life with her fiancé, Bryan (Fehinti Balogun), in an American wilderness in the near future where planet Earth is almost completely depleted. Cassie (Lydia Wilson), meanwhile, is a star astronaut, pushing the boundaries of habitation on Mars and has just returned triumphantly from a year on the moon. There is a confident, meditative beat in the direction of Ian Ricksons, and Rae Smith’s set shows Stella and Bryans life as a rustic idyll with a sound design, by Emma Laxton, of distant bird whistles and hoots that rely on the growing tensions under the sisters cut off from politeness. Arterton and Wilson are excellent at capturing a true-to-life brotherhood that turns from antagonism and clenched jaws to sudden confidences and laughter. Earth lawyer Fehinti Balogun, like Bryan, and Gemma Arterton. Photography: Johan Persson Several binaries are set up between characters, and some could have been explored in more detail. We learn that the father of the sisters was a hero of Nasa and that the idea of ​​sisters housed in the warmth, placed in a world of contests in which only one could win, is fascinating. (Real-life siblings like the Williams sisters and Murray brothers come to mind.) The ironies in their relationship are well developed. Cassie feels a duty to be the brilliant astronaut when all she wants is ordinary life and the love her seemingly failed sister had, while Stella feels Cassie is alive. her unsatisfied dream. Buried resentments are diffused and Arterton shines in the most comedic moments, but his anger is slightly too blown out and untextured, his nose pricked. Wilson gives a sensitive and nuanced performance but sometimes seems held back by the characterization. The dynamic between them contains the potential for a greater emotional explosion that never comes. Sometimes these are pale comparisons to the three central characters of Tennessee Williams A Streetcar Named Desire. Here’s another sister called Stella and an interloping sister of Cassie who, while not as vulnerable as Blanche, is going through her own unraveling. Their clashes never quite tear the skin apart and we wish for a messier and more devastating effect. The gaming climate debate is interesting. Bryan is an Earth Defender who takes the next step up from the ecowarrior who abjures screens and sees space travel as colonization. Our duty, he says, is to save the planet rather than find another place to go. Cassie is horrified at first, but where we might have seen a battle of values ​​unfold, a chemistry develops between them that feels too much like a conspiracy. Bryan as a whole remains intriguing but incidental, wavering in the big gap between dangerous Luddite and the Enlightened Climate Hero. None of this takes the intelligence and soul out of the room. Berryman quotes Thoreaus Walden at the start of his screenplay: Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads, and the two sisters, having been trained to reach for the stars, come to realize that happiness is here on Earth. AT Harold Pinter Theater, London, until June 12.

