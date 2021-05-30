Dick Van Dyke dreams of a knighthood | Entertainment





Dick Van Dyke wants a knight title. The legend of “Mary Poppins” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” recently received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Kennedy Center in the United States, and he now hopes to change his name from Mr. to Sir. He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: I think the next thing is chivalry. After being recognized for his contributions to the arts in his home country, Dyke said: Recognition from your peers is always the icing on the cake. How did I get a Kennedy Prize? I have never coached or done anything. I just had fun. Meanwhile, the big-screen veteran has previously admitted that he believes his passion for “family entertainment” has cost him a lot of money over the course of his career. The 95-year-old star – who is synonymous with family entertainment – has claimed that her insistence on doing some type of entertainment has been to her financial detriment. When asked how he would like the audience to think of him, he explained, “I allayed their worries a bit. I always tried to do family-oriented entertainment. I lost a lot of time. ‘money over the years, turning down good parties because it didn’t fit my idea of ​​the type of entertainment I wanted to do. “ The Hollywood icon made her television debut in 1957 on “The Phil Silvers Show” – but insists there is no magic formula behind her longevity in the entertainment industry. He confessed: “I don’t know. “I was talking to my good friend Bryan Cranston, whom I met when he was on my crime show, ‘Diagnosis: Murder’. I complimented him for his [Lyndon B.] Johnson – it was crazy how good he was. He said to prepare for the role, he watched miles and miles of film of him, then read everything he could get his hands on. “I said to him, ‘My God. I just hit my marks and hope to think of something. “I am not doing any background study or preparation.”

