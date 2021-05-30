Actor Goober Pyle George Lindsey revealed Andy Griffith won’t budge on his Mayberry Reunion movie salary





In 1986, when Andy Griffith made the decision to acquire the old Andy Griffith Show get together for the TV movie Back to Mayberry, he offered George Lindsey a sum that the Goober Pyle actor just couldn’t accept. Griffith contacted the actor again and his request surprised Lindsey. The cast of ‘Return to Mayberry’:

(back row lr) Jim Nabors as Gomer Pyle, George Lindsey as Goober Pyle

(front row lr) Don Knotts as Barney Fife, Andy Griffith as Andy Taylor,

Ron Howard as Opie Taylor | Gary Null / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images ‘Return to Mayberry’ aired in 1986 Andy Griffith began to reach out to the Griffith Show casting for the Back to Mayberry Special TV movie reunion in 1986. Everyone was available to appear, except for Aunt Bee actor Frances Bavier, as well as Floyd, barber actor Howard McNear, who died in 1969. AsAndy and Don: The Making of a Friendship and a Classic American TV Show the author Daniel de Vis wrote: In February 1986, theGriffithdirectors traveled to the southern California wine country to begin filmingBack to Mayberry. Andy Griffith and Ron Howard in a scene from the 1986 TV movie, “Return to Mayberry” | Gary Null / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images The exception was Frances Bavier, Aunt Bee, ”he continued. “The official explanation was illness, but Frances just wasn’t interested in going back to Mayberry. She declined to record even a few lines to play, like a voiceover from beyond, in a scene where Andy visited his grave. Dean Hargrove, an executive producer of the film, went on to help create and produce Griffith’s next hit, Matlock. He was quoted as saying that the cast and crew weren’t so miserable as [Bavier] decreases. Lindsey initially refused to appear in the TV movie Initially, George Lindsey was hired in the 1960s to The Andy Griffith Show for the role of Gomer Pyle. When Griffith met Jim Nabors, however, the show’s star and its producers agreed that Nabors was better suited to the role of the innocent and slightly gloomy gas station attendant. Although Griffith eventually hired Lindsey to play Goober Pyle, when he was called in to Back to Mayberry, he took the opportunity to avenge the snub. RELATED: Were The Andy Griffith Show Televisions The Very First Spinoff? “If the producers paid us more money, it meant less money for them,” he wrote. “So those decisions always come down to the bottom line, and that means our pay has never been extravagant. “The Back to Mayberry the producers offered me $ 20,000 to play Goober. I refused them and they withdrew the offer. Soon after, Andy, who was also an executive producer for the project, called and asked if I would be doing the part for $ 20,000 as a personal favor. Of course, I said yes. How could I not? “ The film was a huge success Back to Mayberry was a great success and a welcome meeting for many of the cast, as de Vis noted: “[The film] was part movie, part reunion show – and on those terms, it far exceeded Andy’s faint hopes. The writers wisely built the story around the friendship between Andy and Barney. The former actors were grateful to Griffith for the opportunity to revisit a happy time in their lives. “”Back to Mayberry was the most beautiful thing Andy could have done for anyone, ” recalls Mitch Jayne of the Dillards, the bluegrass ensemble that Andy had discovered and promoted on the Griffith Show two decades earlier. ‘It told people that he never forgot the place, nor the people who loved him for making it.’ ‘







