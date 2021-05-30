Hollywood magic takes hold in Main Street Essex as stars step out for the set of Netflix movie

ESSEX – With temperatures hovering around 50 degrees and a cold drizzle falling, the cast of Netflix’s upcoming film “The Noel Diary,” spent Saturday morning shooting a scene at the Griswold Inn.

A small group of fans were awarded for waiting in the rain for two hours, with a photoshoot with frontman Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”, NBC).

With black umbrellas held high and wearing rain gear from head to toe, the crew and cast got their work done on Saturday, May 29.

Traffic was flowing normally, the 1776 Griswold Inn was open, as usual, and the only problem seemed to be the weather.

“It was all going to be a winter wonderland with Christmas trees, fake snowmen and big gingerbread houses,” said the deputy manager of the location which stood on the edge of griswold Square Garden Suite.

“Obviously, fake snow and rain don’t really go together,” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity under his contract.

The location was right across from “The Gris”. The action took place in the rooms of the Griswold Inn family cottage and on the second floor of the Goods & Curiosities boutique, also owned by the inn.

Filming took place both in Essex and later in Madison at RJ Julia Booksellers for the film adaptation of “The Noel Diary”, starring Hartley, Bonnie Bedelia (“Parenthood”) and Treat Williams (“Everwood”) .

Netflix has acquired the rights to Richard Paul Evan’s successful New York Times novel “The Noel Diary”.

“The next adaptation of this holiday-themed story is about a man receiving the best Christmas present he could ask for: the chance to rewrite his past,” according to whats-on-netflix.com.

As the crew was shooting a night scene during the day, “We tinted all the windows and when the camera looks it’s just dark, it doesn’t let any light in, period,” explained the site manager.

“We’re doing the same at Madison for the bookstore, but after dark we’re going to remove all of our hues and be outside for an outdoor stage.

Outside in the rain it will really benefit the shoot, he said.

“We actually wanted to have a wet street,” he said. “So we have a tanker and it’s called an anchorage, so it comes in and sprays water on the street.

“When you see the movie you will see the lights reflecting off the street, that’s what it does,” he added. “Right now, with the rain, we probably don’t need it, but we expect that no matter what. So we have a tanker waiting. “

In the middle of the day, three Madison cops, including Chief John “Jack” Drumm, stood outside the bookstore and a cash truck was parked directly behind them. As the store prepared for a late afternoon in the evening shoot, the rain continued and no crowds materialized in the area.

Meanwhile, in Essex, at Emmy on Main, next to the set, owner Emmy Carr greeted a steady stream of crew members in need of warm clothes for the day.

“I’m just happy to be here,” she said. “The crew was absolutely freezing. I actually sold a few pairs of gloves and hoodies. They keep coming back.

Then there was a visit from the costume designer looking for bed slippers or flip flops. Luckily, Carr had size 11 thongs, perfect for Hartley.

“It worked perfectly,” Carr said, “then she bought four silver rings for a scene. So, it’s just fun. I am happy to be able to welcome them. “

At Toys Ahoy, co-owner Allen Divoll had a store full of customers and was thrilled to be able to see the action of the movie from his store.

“I think it’s a good thing for Essex,” he said. “It’s amazing how many people have never been to Essex and when they see something like this in the papers or in a movie they say, ‘Oh, this is a place I want to visit’, so we like it. ”

As he watched some 65 crew members move around the area, all getting ready for the shoot, he was amazed by the large number of them.

“I can’t believe how many people are working there,” he said. “I can’t believe how much they bring a crew, almost overnight. So I know they’ll be gone in 24 hours. It’s incredible.”

There was a group of enthusiastic fans just waiting to catch a glimpse of Hartley. It arrived around 1:30 p.m., two hours after filming began, as the star retired in a black van to stay warm and dry.

A quick hello and a photo, and the group was thrilled.

“I’m a celebrity stalker,” said Westbrook’s Karen Murphy, who was joined by her son, Evan Murphy and Essex friend Dawn Parker, all “This Is Us” fans on NBC.

“The whole backstage and the magic behind it, before I see it on the main screen, it turns me on,” said Karen Murphy.

“I’m still shaking,” she said, moments after posing with the star. “It’s awesome.”