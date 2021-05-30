No Way Home 10 Ways It Could Drastically Change The MCU

There are plenty of highly anticipated movies on the slate coming soon from Marvels, from Thor: love and thunder at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the one that interests fans the most is undoubtedly Spider-Man: No Coming Home, the conclusion to Tom Hollands’ solo Spidey trilogy.

The last time the public was excited about a Spider-Man 3, it didn’t go very well and Andrew Garfield never even got a third movie, but with Kevin Feige at the helm and Jon Watts back in the directors chair, fans are optimistic about this one. this. With cast from previous incarnations of the Marvel Universe returning to supervillain roles sparking live-action rumors Spider-Verse, No way home could drastically change the MCU.

ten Spider-Verse Live

The most important rumor about Spider-Man: No Coming Home Will he bring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfields Spider-Men from alternate universes for live action? Spider-Verse team up with Tom Hollands Spidey.

That would be a tricky concept to pull off and it could distract from the current MCU Peters arc, but if Feige found a way to make it work, it could be awesome.

9 Spideys secret identity is public knowledge

The third MCU Spider Man The film tells a story of Spidey that has never been told on screen before. Following the twist of the bomb Far from homes mid-credits scene, Peter Parkers’ secret identity is no longer a secret.

The Daily Bugle called him Spider-Man and accused him of the Mysterios London attack. No way home is set to be a Spidey movie like no other based on that premise alone.

8 Introducing She-Hulk

She-Hulk is one of many beloved Marvel characters to have her own series on Disney +, along with Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and Ironheart. Jen Walters is a lawyer who becomes She-Hulk when she is injured in a shooting and receives a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner.

Unlike Bruce, Jen loves Hulk-ifying and spends most of her time in She-Hulk form. It represents superheroes in legal trouble. Marvel never misses an opportunity for a crossover, so No way home could introduce Jen as she represents Peter Parker in court before her Disney + series fills out her origin story.

7 Peter and MJ could be the next MCU couple

Since 2008 Iron Man, the MCUs he paired were Tony Stark and Pepper Potts. Their complicated romantic arc resulted in Pepper telling Tony dying, you can rest now. After this explosive emotional climax, there is an opening for franchises alongside the couple.

WandaVision turned Wanda and Vision into a more interesting couple, but unfortunately they don’t have much of a future. Tom Holland and Zendaya share terrific chemistry, and their characters have finally reunited Far from home. Peter Parker and MJ, already an iconic comic book couple, could easily become the MCU’s new romantic focal point.

6 Assemble the Sinister Six

Despite the fact that The Incredible Spider-Man 2 teased meeting the Sinister Six and a Sinister Six movie has been in development at Sony for a few years, the Sinister Six have yet to appear on the big screen.

In No way home, as the identity of Peter Parkers is revealed to the world, the team of anti-Spider-Man supervillains may finally come together on screen. Alfred Molinas Doc Ock and Jamie Foxxs Electro appear, and Back home cleverly left the vulture alive (and Mysterio is an illusionist, so he might still be alive, too). The stage is set for the Sinister Six to come together in the threequel.

5 Bringing Netflix characters into the movies

Ever since Marvel canceled all of its Netflix series in one fell swoop and started making streaming series with direct links to movies from Disneys’ own competing streaming service, the beloved characters from Netflix shows have sadly fallen. by the roadside. The rights to these characters are back in Marvels’ hands, and hopefully they’ll keep all of the perfectly chosen actors on board.

The New York-wide conflict set up for No way home is the perfect way to showcase all of the Hells Kitchen vigilantes from the Defenders universe. Charlie Coxs Daredevil could defend Spidey in court, or Jon Bernthals Punisher could protect him when New York’s criminal belly inevitably comes looking for him, Parabellum-style.

4 A direct reference to Uncle Ben

So far, Tom Hollands Peter Parker has yet to refer directly to Uncle Ben. There was a clue that Aunt May was in mourning Back home and a BFP inscription on a suitcase in Far from home, But No way home must reinforce its references Ben Parker.

Ben is the closest thing Peter had to the father. In the MCU, Tony Stark filled that role, but after spending an entire movie mourning Tonys’ death, No way home should finally recognize Uncle Ben. The Threequel needs more than an Easter egg; Uncle Bens ‘wise advice from the past must affect Peters’ stressful present.

3 Doctor Strange becomes Peter Parkers’ new Tony Stark

Part of Sonys deal with Marvel to produce Spider Man solo films for the MCU is that another renowned hero must appear to guide him. In Back home, this role was filled by Tony Stark. In Far from homeIt was Nick Fury, who didn’t really matter because he turned out to be a Skrull in disguise the whole time.

In No way home, Doctor Strange will fill this role. Given Stranges ‘very stark-esque characterization in the MCU, it wouldn’t be at all surprising for Strange to take over where Stark left off as Peters’ father figure.

2 Presentation of the fantastic four

It seems unlikely that the Fantastic Four will make their MCU introduction in Spider-Man: No Coming Home, But it is not impossible. The film will be set in New York City, where the Fantastic Four live, and its story seems to want to open up the multiverse to incorporate previous franchises, which would allow a fully formed ’60s Fantastic Four team to seamlessly enter the MCU. .

More, No way home is directed by Jon Watts, who also directs the reboot of the Fantastic Four. And in the comics, Spidey has partnered with Marvels First Family on several occasions.

1 Canon pre-MCU film making

In the original version of Nick Furys’ speech Iron Mans mid-credits scene, he recognized the existing Spider Man and X Men movies like MCU canon, but that was changed as it wasn’t clear where the rights to each franchise would end.

Now it looks like Feige et co. are slowly incorporating pre-MCU franchises into the MCU canon. If Alfred Molinas Doc Ock and Jamie Foxxs Electro do Sam Raimis Spider Man trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man canon films, then the sky the limit.

