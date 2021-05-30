How the Tulsa Massacre spent most of the last century without remembering – Daily Breeze

By Deepti Hajela | Associated press

When the smoke cleared in June 1921, the death toll in the Tulsa, Oklahoma massacre was catastrophic, dozens of lives lost, homes and businesses burned, a thriving black community ravaged by white mobs.

The nightmare drew attention, as something to study and commemorate, with speeches, statues, and anniversary commemorations.

But the horror and violence inflicted on the black community of Tulsas is not part of American history. Instead, he was pushed down, with no memory and no education until efforts decades later began to bring him to light. And even this year, with the recognition of the 100th anniversary of the massacre, its story is still unknown to many historians, which has wider repercussions.

The consequences of this are kind of a lie that we collectively tell ourselves about who we are as a society, who we have been historically, that erects some of these things as aberrations, as exceptions to what we mean by society rather. than being endemic or intrinsic parts of American history, said Joshua Guild, associate professor of African American history and studies at Princeton University.

Indeed, the history of the United States is filled with dark events often involving racism and racial violence that have not been incorporated into the national fabric. Many involved black Americans, whose massacre of the Tulsa race is considered one of the most egregious in its absolute destruction, but other racial and ethnic communities were also affected.

The fact that Americans are not aware of these events or do not recognize the full extent of the history of the conflict-ridden country has impacts that continue to reverberate, Guild said.

If we don’t understand the nature of the harm, we can’t really consider the possibility of any form of reparation, he said.

Manisha Sinha, professor of American history at the University of Connecticut, agreed.

It’s really important for Americans to learn from the past because you can’t even understand some of our current political divisions and ideas unless you realize that this conversation about the nature and parameters of American democracy is a question. ongoing and very long. one, she said.

Terrible events that many Americans don’t know include history long ago, like the attack on Snake River in Oregon in 1887, where up to 34 Chinese gold miners were killed, and the massacre of 1864 Sand Creek of about 230 Cheyenne and Arapaho by American soldiers in Colorado. Others are in the lives of many Americans living today, such as the 1985 Philadelphia police bombing the house that housed the black organization MOVE, killing 11 people.

Strange as it may sound, the mere fact that something happened is not enough to be remembered, said Robin Wagner-Pacifici, professor of sociology at the New School for Social Research, who wrote on the MOVE bombing.

You can never assume, no matter how big an event is in terms of its literal impact on the number of people, that it will be framed and recognized and move forward in time, in memory, by future audiences or state apparatuses or political forces. , she said.

In Oklahoma, the massacre was largely not discussed until a commission was formed in 1997 to investigate the violence. For decades, state schools have called it the Tulsa Race Riot, when it was discussed. Students are now invited to consider the differences between calling it a massacre or a riot.

The way an event is presented can make a difference, said Wagner-Pacifici. This could include whether it relates to other historical moments and which parts are emphasized or downplayed.

All kinds of political forces and actors will kind of come in, to try to name it and claim it, either to reduce its impact or to broaden it in its impact, she said.

She cited a current example: the murderous January 6 insurgency by a predominantly white mob at the United States Capitol. Some Republicans have attempted to downplay or even deny the violence, and GOP senators on Friday blocked the creation of a bipartisan group to investigate the attack.

In Tulsa, news of the unrest which began on May 31, 1921 and lasted through the night and into the following day was circulated through the media. Front page articles and Associated Press stories spoke of racial clash and armed conflict. But the legacy of a shattered community – was relegated to the inside pages at best before being swept under the carpet.

In one example, a story weeks later, well within the pages of the New York Times, incidentally reported that an Oklahoma grand jury had determined that the disaster was due to the actions of armed blacks and that the whites who were are involved were not at fault. .

It just shows that remembering isn’t just about remembering, Wagner-Pacifici said.

It’s always motivated, she says. Who remembers the past, who allows a past to be remembered, to be brought back to life and in what ways it is absolutely fundamental to who you decide you want to be in the present.