Tyson Beckford claims Kanye West tried to be tough on actor for criticizing then-wife Kim Kardashian
TYSON Beckford claimed that Kanye West tried to “harden up” with the actor for criticizing his then-wife Kim Kardashian.
Tyson, 50, recalls an incident with Kanye, 43, onLet go live! with Sharon Carpenter.
In 2018, actor Addicted slammed 40-year-old Kim on social media for allegedly undergoing plastic surgery.
At Ralph Laurens’ 50th birthday party, Tyson and Kanye attended the Black Tie Gala as guests, including Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey.
The Supermodel actor recalled the moment the Flashing Lights rapper tried to get tough “on him.
Tyson said: I was standing in the middle of Oprah Winfrey and Hillary Clinton. He was across the table, and when I tried to look him in the eye, he wasn’t looking at me.
Tyson claimed that Kanye sent one of his servants to follow him into the bathroom.
Tyson told Kanye’s servant: I suggest you get out of that bathroom before you wipe yourself all over the wall.
Kanye then called Tyson in an Instagram video about two weeks later and slammed the model for being afraid to confront him at the Ralph Lauren event.
Tyson continued, “I’m like, you didn’t want smoke. I had it on my tuxedo. I would have undid my tie and got in if you wanted to, but you didn’t. I think so. that you didn’t know how tall I was.
Although Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February, Tyson added: They are going through difficult times right now. All my energy is positive.
Kanye and Kim share four children: North, seven, Chicago, three, Psalm, two, and Saint, five.
Recently, Kanye was seen wearing a mask that covered his entire face.
On a walk in Los Angeles, the masked rapper wore navy skinny jeans and a black long-sleeved shirt.
During the public release, the music star was not wearing her wedding ring.
There have been reports that Kanye is dating model Irina Shayk, 35.
However, a source exclusively told The Sunt that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “is not taking Irina’s rumors at all.
For her, it’s some attention to finding someone who has tried to capitalize on her wedding anniversary.
It doesn’t bother her at all, no one around her seems to care or believe it. Even though that’s true, I doubt she’s even upset at this point.
Kim was alsolinked to CNN’s Van Jones, 52.
An insider saidHollywoodlife: “She’s in a good place. She lets go of the past and throws herself into work and children.”
The source added: “She’s still not ready to date her, but she’s in a much better place than she was a year ago. She was devastated, the marriage didn’t work out. . “
