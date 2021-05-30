Tyson Beckford claims Kanye West tried to be tough on actor for criticizing then-wife Kim Kardashian

TYSON Beckford claimed that Kanye West tried to “harden up” with the actor for criticizing his then-wife Kim Kardashian.

Tyson, 50, recalls an incident with Kanye, 43, onLet go live! with Sharon Carpenter.

7 Tyson remembers Kanye trying to get tough “on him Credit: Getty

7 Tyson claimed Kanye sent one of his servants after him to the bathroom Credit: Getty

In 2018, actor Addicted slammed 40-year-old Kim on social media for allegedly undergoing plastic surgery.

At Ralph Laurens’ 50th birthday party, Tyson and Kanye attended the Black Tie Gala as guests, including Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey.

The Supermodel actor recalled the moment the Flashing Lights rapper tried to get tough “on him.

Tyson said: I was standing in the middle of Oprah Winfrey and Hillary Clinton. He was across the table, and when I tried to look him in the eye, he wasn’t looking at me.

7 Tyson said Kim and Kanye are ‘going through tough times’ Credit: Instagram

Tyson claimed that Kanye sent one of his servants to follow him into the bathroom.

Tyson told Kanye’s servant: I suggest you get out of that bathroom before you wipe yourself all over the wall.

Kanye then called Tyson in an Instagram video about two weeks later and slammed the model for being afraid to confront him at the Ralph Lauren event.

Tyson continued, “I’m like, you didn’t want smoke. I had it on my tuxedo. I would have undid my tie and got in if you wanted to, but you didn’t. I think so. that you didn’t know how tall I was.

7 Kim filed for divorce in February Credit: Getty

Although Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February, Tyson added: They are going through difficult times right now. All my energy is positive.

Kanye and Kim share four children: North, seven, Chicago, three, Psalm, two, and Saint, five.

Recently, Kanye was seen wearing a mask that covered his entire face.

On a walk in Los Angeles, the masked rapper wore navy skinny jeans and a black long-sleeved shirt.

7 Kanye and Kim have four children: North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint Credit: Instagram

7 Rumor has it that Kanye is dating Irina Credit: Splash News

During the public release, the music star was not wearing her wedding ring.

There have been reports that Kanye is dating model Irina Shayk, 35.

However, a source exclusively told The Sunt that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “is not taking Irina’s rumors at all.

For her, it’s some attention to finding someone who has tried to capitalize on her wedding anniversary.

It doesn’t bother her at all, no one around her seems to care or believe it. Even though that’s true, I doubt she’s even upset at this point.

‘OH WOW’ What Kate Hudson said about Matthew McConaughey’s potential gubernatorial candidacy IT’S ON Kristin and Jay fight over divorce jewelry company as he ‘wants 50 percent’ PLANNED RELEASE Alan Arkin’s departure from the Kominsky method explained On the picture EX MARC IS THE SPOT JLo seen with ex Marc after reunion with Ben Affleck and split from ARod ‘BEST FRIEND’ Meet 50 Cent’s Girlfriend Jamira ‘Cuban Link’ Haines

Kim was alsolinked to CNN’s Van Jones, 52.

An insider saidHollywoodlife: “She’s in a good place. She lets go of the past and throws herself into work and children.”

The source added: “She’s still not ready to date her, but she’s in a much better place than she was a year ago. She was devastated, the marriage didn’t work out. . “