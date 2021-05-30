How the John Cena incident recalls China’s influence in Hollywood

John Cena’s apology to China for referring to Taiwan as a country is just a reminder of the country’s pervasive influence on Hollywood, as many other stars and celebrities have found themselves in similar circumstances in recent years. years.

Actor and professional wrestler Cena, 44, apologized in Mandarin on Chinese social media Weibo on Tuesday for referring to Taiwan as a country during a promotional interview for the upcoming Fast & Furious installment, F9, in which he plays. Many Chinese see the comments as an insult because of China’s long-held view that Taiwan is a separatist province, not an independent country.

“I made a mistake,” Cena said. “Now I have to say one thing, which is very, very, very important: I love and respect China and the Chinese.”

‘HOLLYWOOD HAS BEEN COMPLICIT’: TED CRUZ TARGETS HOLLYWOOD AND CHINA WITH NEW LEGISLATION

The apologies from the actor and professional wrestler are just one of many examples in recent times of Hollywood’s cautious approach to politics in China, as many popular movie franchises, including the Fast & Furious series, have massive popularity among Chinese moviegoers. The most recent F9 movie won $ 162 million internationally over the weekend and $ 135 million in China. The movie comes out later in the United States on June 25 due to pandemic-related measures.

Some Weibo users left comments on Cena’s video that accepted the apology, while others called on him to do more by asking him to readily admit that Taiwan is part of China.

Mike Gonzalez, senior researcher at the Heritage Foundation’s Allison Center for Foreign Policy, accused Cena and others in Hollywood who have apologized to China of “having no shame.”

“They turn around and literally crawl, bow down, to the Chinese Communist Party which has concentration camps in Xinxiang and the continued occupation of Tibet, which threatens free democratic capitalists,” Gonzalez told the Washington Examiner.

China’s influence in the film market gives it a unique ability to create or break Western studio blockbusters, which puts film producers in a difficult position to appeal to Chinese values ​​or suffer the consequences of the weak box office figures.

Disney’s Live-Action Movie Remake Mulan tanked in mainland Chinese box office charts, winning only $ 23.2 million during its opening weekend, in large part due to some criticism of historical inaccuracies in the film’s makeup and costumes and coupled with other lackluster reviews of the film by Chinese nationals.

Other examples of Hollywood’s restoration to China exist in films such as the new 1986 sequel. Top Gun film and in Iron man 3, which included a extended four minutes of blatant product placement.

The 2019 movie trailer Top Gun: Maverick featuring the returning character of Tom Cruise sporting a modified jacket compared to the one in the original film, which had a patch with the Taiwanese flag. The new movie now replaces the flag patch with a different version.

In the 2011 Red Dawn remake, the film distributors were concerned that the film might harm business with the Chinese market and chose to digitally edit the fictional Chinese invading army in the Western version of the film to a North Korean army in post-production. However, the film was still refuse a release in China.

Gonzalez, who has written on Chinese influence on Western media since 2015, said the reason for the subtle censorship in a growing number of popular blockbusters is that “the Chinese Communist Party demands to watch scripts, sometimes they go on. the plateau “and” demand to censor Hollywood materials. “

Last year Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, asserted that “the Chinese Communist Party is spending billions and billions of dollars to deceive Americans about China and to shape what our citizens see, hear and think, ”announcing that he was drafting legislation that would prevent movie studios from receiving help from the Defense Ministry if those studios censor their films in China.

His. @tedcruz: “The SCRIPT law that would cut Hollywood studios off the aid they receive from the US government if those studios censor these films for showing in China.” pic.twitter.com/qQTF8fktSj The Hill (@thehill) May 21, 2020

Even the luxury brands Versace, Givenchy and Coach all excused in China in 2019 for the production of T-shirts that identify Hong Kong and Macao as countries and are not part of China. German automaker Mercedes-Benz too apologized in China the same year for quoting the Dalai Lama on his Instagram page, and the Marriott hotel chain apologized for drafting a guest survey in a way that could potentially offend China.

China’s effect on popular culture and consumer entertainment is likely to continue as long as it dominates the consumer media market, as the country overtook North America last year. the biggest cinema box office in the world.

Gonzalez suggested that Hollywood filmmakers should become more transparent about future film changes that have been made for CCP approval to encourage more Hollywood journalists to cover these changes in films.

He proposed “to have a warning at the end of the film that reveals and informs the audience that the film has been approved by the Chinese Communist Party censors.”

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“In other words, ask the Hollywood press to write about it” when the studios fail to inform the public that a movie has been edited to reflect CCP censors, Gonzalez said.