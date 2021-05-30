Gene Simmons of Kiss buys home in Henderson for $ 10.8 million





Kiss rock star Gene Simmons paid $ 10.8 million for a house in the Henderson hillside community of Ascaya and adjacent land, Simmons’ real estate agent has confirmed to Real Estate Millions. The 10,871-square-foot, six-bedroom two-story home with a basement cost $ 8.2 million after being listed at $ 8.49 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service. TMZ reported today that rocker Kiss bought a home in Henderson. Clark County records show the buyer is Goodman Realty LLC with an address in New Jersey, but Las Vegas realtors have confirmed that Simmons, who was looking for properties at The Ridges in Summerlin and MacDonald Highlands in Henderson, was the buyer. Estate agents also said Simmons purchased the land adjacent to the house to provide additional privacy. County records have confirmed Goodman Realty as the $ 2.6 million buyer for the 0.48-acre parcel. In May 2020, Omar and Susan Cabahug paid $ 700,000 for the vacant land. Michael T. Austin Trust was listed as the seller of the house, according to county records. Simmons’ agent Mitch McClellan, president and broker of Southern Highlands Realty, has confirmed these details. He said Simmons, however, did not want to comment at this time. MLS shows the listing agent was Ivan Sher of Berkshire Hathaway HomeService Nevada. He declined to comment. MLS described the property as “a decidedly modern estate in Ascaya offers a unique opportunity to experience a work of art unmatched in the Las Vegas Valley.” MLS said the home has over 11,000 square feet of living space and that “the residence blends indoor and outdoor appeal into a seamless whole that is not only exciting, but masterfully executed. Enter the house through an illusion floating path above a sculptural koi pond. Highlighted by glass walls and sweeping geometric spaces, the transitions between interior and exterior space are blurred by the disappearance of glass walls throughout. MLS went on to say, “The exterior views over the entire valley are captivating, but the interior scene is equally impressive. Natural stone is mixed with polished granite and unfinished concrete, creating a sensory experience with an artistic and sultry backdrop for colorful furniture and artwork. With six bedrooms, six full baths, and two half baths, the home can easily accommodate a large family or serve as a private retreat with plenty of space for guests. County records show the property has a swimming pool, 3,963 square feet on the first floor, 3,882 on the second floor, a finished basement of 3,026 square feet and a 2,284 square foot basement garage.

