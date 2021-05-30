‘I had wreaked havoc on my soul

Tracee Ellis Ross grew up among Hollywood stars. But despite this, when it was time for her to pursue her own career in the limelight, she struggled to audition. She found the attention scary and she had to find a way to face her fear.

Luckily for his fans, Ross has managed to overcome these issues and earn a place in the spotlight. And now she envisions new horizons for her future.

The unusual childhood of Tracee Ellis Ross

When she was born in 1972, Ross already had all the elements in her life to make her a star one day. According to Biography, her mother is famous Motown singer Diana Ross. His father, Robert Ellis Silberstein, is also in the company, as musical director. Growing up in Los Angeles, with parents in show business, she was groomed from an early age for a life in the public eye.

In college, Tracee Ellis Ross studied drama and graduated from Brown University with a BA in Theater Arts. She then went to work as an editor for fashion magazines, including Mirabella and New York. From this position, she moved to modeling. She has appeared on several magazine covers, such as Essence and Jet. But modeling was not meant to be her final career goal.

Her struggles to get into the actress

In her twenties, Ross realized she wanted to get into acting. But despite her early exposure to stardom, she struggled to audition. As she said Marie Claire, “I was so scared.” Instead of preparing her to be watched, her childhood left her worried with attention.

“I was so uncomfortable in my own skin,” she explained. “I was so busy trying to be what I thought everyone wanted me to be, and there was no room for me. I had wreaked havoc in my soul, and it was tortuous.

Ross said growing up with so much public attention to her family left her feeling insecure, like “everyone is always watching.”

Eventually, she managed to overcome this anxiety and landed a number of small roles in film and television, before winning the role of Joan in the television series. Girlfriends. But although the show ran for eight seasons, it still hasn’t kicked it into the level of success it was looking for.

Girlfriends was called off during the writer’s strike of 2007-2008, and she once again struggled to find work as an actor.

‘Black-ish’ and beyond

Tracee Ellis Ross | Rich Fury / Getty Images

Atlantic reports that six years after the end of Girlfriends,she found the project she was hoping for. She became one of the stars of the ABC sitcomBlackish. It was a big success and they are currently shooting the seventh season. She also co-created and tells a spinoff of the series, Mixed.

Ross not only achieved the success she is working on as an actor, but she has also become a star. She won a Golden Globe, garnered four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Comedy Series, and recorded a TED talk. She also launched Pattern Beauty, her own beauty brand.

These days, she plans to try her hand at stand-up comedy, as well as vocals. She seems to have moved past her fear of everyone looking at her, and these days she enjoys exploring all the possibilities that lie ahead.

“That’s the beauty of it. I’m 48 and there is so much more to try.

