Josh Brolin uses his daughter’s toilet during potty training





Josh Brolin has found a creative way to try potty training his daughter! Brolin, 53, revealed his unorthodox potty training for his two-year-old daughter Westlyn in hilarious film Instagram post friday. The Avengers: Endgame star shared an Instagram post with two of his parenting techniques, which he described in the caption as follows: There is nothing like the power of example (what to do and what do not do). . In the first photo, Westlyn stood proudly with her hands on her head as Brolin crouched over her pink workout toilet. The second photo, which demonstrated a physical feat Westlyn should avoid, showed Brolin sideways on the ground with one of his legs in the air as his daughter watched. Grays Anatomy star Brooke Smith scoffed at the actor, commenting: Congratulations @joshbrolin for making the potty !! . His wife, Kathryn Brolin, even had fun with her husband in the comments, writing, I guess this pic of you working on your baby trampoline counts as a teaching as well. Josh and Kathryn started dating in 2013 before tying the knot three years later. The couple have two children together: Westlyn and Chapel Grace. Brolin also has two grown children with his ex-wife Alice Adair, Trevor and Eden Brolin. Westlyn, or as Broslin affectionately calls him, Bean, turned two last November. The actor celebrated the occasion accordingly, writing a heartfelt note to his daughter on Instagram. Josh Brolin and Kathryn Brolin on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter / Getty Images Bean. In 2 years you have transformed this family. With a glance. A plethora of them, he wrote in part, later adding: Two years and your soul shines like you’ve been here hundreds of times before. You have stories living in your students and I will sell the rest of my life looking forward to hearing them finally carved through your words and out of your perfectly cherubic face. He concluded the touching legend, We are lucky to know you, little girl: Trevor, Eden, the smallest and Mama galore we love you like a flaming sunset, like the fish that comes to throw a kick eye on the surface of the water then delve deep into the revelation of an explosively colored sea that you understand better than any of us. Daddy loves you. Happy Birthday. The couple announced last July that they were expecting their second child together, once again expanding their family. They welcomed their little angel of Christmas Eve, Chapel Grace on Christmas Day last year breaking the news in joint Instagram posts days later. In addition to the news that their family has grown by one more member, Brolin has revealed the sweet story behind the name of his newborn daughter, writing in the caption on InstagramEverywhere we have traveled, Kathryn and I have always found great solace in chapels. Not being particularly religious, but a God feeling strongly flooded our lives, the chapels have always been the shrines where we felt the most free to give thanks, he continued. Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that heavenly feeling that has always been felt as we meandered and kneeled.







