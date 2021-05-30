The Bandolier leather wallet case is a Hollywood favorite





If you are preparing for a busy summer, you are not alone. Travel is starting to pick up as people realize the urge to travel that has been dragging on for a year and some change. Likewise, concerts, dinners and relaxing night walks – basically any small and / or big thing that was put on hold during the pandemic – are doomed to return in 2021.

Good thing Blake lively, Alessandra Ambrosio, Zendaya, Taylor Swift and Reese witherspoon have the perfect little accessory that will come in handy for whatever is on your agenda. For years the Bandolier Crossbody Phone & Wallet Case has taken over Hollywood, but we believe 2021 will be its biggest year yet. Upcoming summer activities likely require a hands-free accessory, and this celebrity-favorite option is one of the most convenient around.

The cartridge belt is two for one – a phone case and a wallet – with a simple concept that will dramatically improve the way you carry your valuables. The stylish case, made from a durable grained leather, includes a snap-closure pocket on the back to hold your cards, IDs and cash. But what makes this wallet case even more impressive is this: it comes with an adjustable and detachable leather strap that converts it into a a shoulder strap wallet phone case. This means that you can wear it on your shoulder or on your chest for even easier access to your phone and your money.

The convenience of the Bandolier wallet is undeniable. There’s a reason Ambrosio hardly ever leaves the house without his (if you look at his outfits over the past few years, you’ll spot the bandolier in almost all of them). Lively, who typically juggles her kids, a dog leash, and Ryan Reynolds’ hand while on the go, also relied on her bandolier to keep her hands free.

Celebrities aren’t the only ones captivated either. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers are ditching their purses for the accessory called “life changing,” “the best for travel,” “a major lifeline,” and “the best invention ever.” The price may be higher than you’re used to for a phone case or wallet, but the collective agreement seems 100% worth it.

If you’ve ever struggled with knowing where to keep your valuables while traveling or shopping, the bandolier is for you. Buy it below to see why so many celebrities – and Amazon buyers – never leave home without it.

