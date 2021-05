Hollywood stars back candidates for New York mayor’s race

Several Hollywood stars are making financial contributions to the New York mayoral race, which has attracted large sums from outside contributors. Figures such as actress Gwyneth Paltrow and director Steven Spielberg raised the issues with their support for the candidates, Spielberg and his wife ultimately backed activist Maya Wiley, while Paltrow backed Ray McGuire, a former Citigroup executive,Bloomberg Reports. The majority of those identified as actors or in the entertainment industry have chosen to join Paltrow in supporting McGuire, who has pledged to increase tax credits for films, Bloomberg reports. Characters who donated to McGuire include producer Chris Meledandri, director Spike Lee, and comedic actor Steve Martin. McGuire is also the only candidate not to accept matching public funds, Bloomberg notes. Other candidates for Tinseltown’s attention include Scott Stringer and the former presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangNY Daily News editor defends Yang’s cartoon: ‘This is not a racial stereotype or a racist caricature’ The 12:30 p.m. report from the Hill: Greene faces backlash following comment on the Holocaust, Andrew Yang’s wife Evelyn tears apart husband’s ‘racist disfigurement’ in New York Daily News SUITE cartoon. Actress Scarlett Johansson donated to Stringer, while Yang reportedly received financial support from actor Michael Douglas. Bloomberg reports that about a third of the $ 28 million in individual campaign donations received during the race are from people living outside New York City, down slightly from previous races. California was the main source of out-of-state funding, with approximately $ 1 million coming from residents, including $ 250,000 from individuals in the film and television industry. “A lot of entertainment work is done there,” Hollywood interest in running to New York, senior political strategist at Los Angeles-based talent agency ICM Partners, told Bloomberg. She added, “A lot of people have personal connections, there are a lot of New Yorkers working in Hollywood and there is a lot of prestige in the city.” Previous polls have shown that Yang was favored to win the mayoral race even before announcing his candidacy. However, recent polls show Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams leading the way, FiveThirtyEight notes.







