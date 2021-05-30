WandaVision star Teyonah Parris reveals Evan Peters’ fake Pietro almost had a different name than Ralph Bohner





Teyonah Parris says Fake Pietro could have ended up with a name other than Ralph Bohner. Well, the internet is determined not to let go of WandaVision go unnoticed. The MCU star spoke with Collider about the series and the birth of the impostor Quicksilver. It looks like there have been some changes in this great reveal. (Although none that would have made fans happy with all that bait in the weeks leading up to the last few episodes.) Marvel Properties have a habit of teasing major reveals for a long time now. But, WandaVision seemed to pique a particularly big nerve among fans with its promises surrounding WestView and what was really going on. You can’t even type the words Mephisto in the months that followed without bemoaning some of the things that have been theorized on social media. Parris explains what happened to old Ralph: “Even the day there was another option. I could have said it for the camera. They’re like, ‘Just throw that out, just in case,’ but I can’t remember what it was, ‘she joked,’ None got past Bohner, I’ll go. say. It was very like, “Okay! We are going for the Bohner! In some recent comments to ScreenRant, writer and producer Jac Schaeffer says the plan was still to make it take out. “It was always the intention that Evan was a fake Pietro,” Schaeffer explained. “That he wasn’t, in fact, the MCU Quicksilver. Then, beyond that, I can’t remember when those decisions were made. It was very early on in his story that he was there. Agatha’s puppet. He was a young man living nearby. She had taken over his house and was holding him hostage. We absolutely loved it. It was in the service of Agatha’s character, because we liked the idea that ‘every time she complained about her husband, she would talk aloud about the man she was holding hostage. It’s so mean; it’s so mean. “ All episodes of WandaVision are currently streaming on Disney + with the full series of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Did you love the WandaVision finale? Hoping for a “real” multiverse with Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments below!

