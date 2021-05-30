Entertainment
Hollywood’s Sid Ganis Joins MOVE Network Advisory Board
MOVE NETWORK’S SIGNATURE WITH DIRECTOR AND PRODUCER OF MOTION PICTURE IS PREPARED TO EXPAND THE SCOPE OF THE AVAILABLE IP OF THE FILM INDUSTRY IN THE EMERGING MARKET OF CRYPTO NFT
Toronto, Ontario – (Newsfile Corp. – May 29, 2021) – MOVE Network is pleased to announce its partnership with American film industry mogul Sid Ganis. Ganis has had a distinguished career in Hollywood as a senior executive at major studios such as Sony Pictures, Lucasfilm, Warner Bros. and Paramount. He served on the board of directors of Marvel Entertainment until its sale to Disney in 2009 and is highly respected throughout the film industry as the past president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, a prestigious position. which he held for four consecutive years. MOVE Network’s collaboration with Ganis fills a gap in today’s NFT crypto market with access to an unprecedented level of intellectual property. With its philosophy of partnering with key industry titans and expanding the reach of accessible and available IP addresses, MOVE is poised to become the world’s leading aggregator of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the MOVE community.
Sid Ganis, an experienced executive who has made a film career in marketing and advertising at several studios, including 20th Century Fox, Columbia Pictures, Seven Arts and Warner Bros. He has participated in a multitude of organizations, including serving on the board of directors of Marvel Entertainment for ten years, Center Theater Group, Direct Sports Network (formerly DeskSite) as well as on the boards of directors of Independent from cinema, SF FILM, the Berkeley Art Museum / Pacific Film Archives, and various film festivals and film organizations around the world. He finally joined Lucasfilm, where he served as Senior Vice President for several years. There he was responsible for marketing The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi and the first of them installments of Indiana Jones trilogy. Ganis also worked at Paramount Pictures and eventually became chairman of the Motion Picture Group, where he helped launch Top Gun and Fatal attraction. As president, he oversaw the development and production of the global hit Ghost, and purchased the underlying rights to Forrest Gump, which would go on to become one of Paramount’s greatest hits – both financially and critically – of all time. Ganis also became president of marketing and distribution at Columbia Pictures. He was eventually appointed vice president of the studio and he stepped down to produce through his independent production company, Out of the Blue Entertainment. Under this company, the co-executive of Ganis produced ABC’s Pan Am with his wife, Nancy Hult Ganis, who created this show. Ganis was co-founder and chairman of Jiaflix Enterprises, an American company with a long-term exclusive agreement with China Movie Channel and the 1905 website, both under SAPPRFT (SARFT). He has worked extensively in China drawing on his deep professional relationships and experiences for various film projects. In addition to opening the doors to international studios entering China, his sense of cinema was highly sought after by Wuxi Studios near Shanghai, where he was honorary president. Jiaflix was instrumental in the record-breaking success of The Transformers: Age of Extinction in China for Paramount Pictures, surpassing the previous box office record of Avatar. Currently, he is producing the feature film A Children’s Song with partners from The H Collective Holdings in Los Angeles.
“The film industry is constantly evolving and innovating. I have been fortunate enough to be a part of these changes for many years. Now movies and content are entering the crypto market through NFTs, which is another major change in the 21st A century-old world of global entertainment. I’m very happy to bring what I know to the process, ”said Sid Ganis.
During its initial act, MOVE Network will offer its MOVE community a wide choice of blockchain technologies specializing in NFTs and extended IP licenses. “Our MOVE network will provide IP creators with ultimate control over their assets, security and peace of mind for transactions made in the MOVE Marketplace – where exclusive content can be bought, sold and traded by end users at the using crypto token assets across a multitude of IP categories, including entertainment, music, artwork and sports, ”said Daniel Bokun, co-founder and president of MOVE Network.
ABOUT MOVE NETWORK
MOVE Network aims to be the world’s largest NFT aggregator covering a wide range of NFT products. MOVE Network enables businesses and start-ups to capture value today by using blockchain technologies to trade, stake, create and auction assets. The MOVE network includes the MOVE marketplace, the $ MOVD token and the MOVE chain. Users can use MOVE Network to own NFT IP addresses covering entertainment, music, illustrations, and esports. The MOVE team is working with various IP distribution partners for the NFT broadcast in Asia and North America and recently raised US $ 1.5 million in start-up investments.
For more information on MOVE Network, learn more about WWW.MOVENETWORK.IO
