Garth Brooks pays homage to BJ Thomas at the Oscars





BJ Thomas scored the biggest hit of his career with "Raindrops Keep Fallin 'on My Head" in 1969, and Garth Brooks paid homage to the timeless classic song with an Oscar performance in 2003, more than three decades later. The legendary crew of Burt Bacharach and Hal David wrote and produced "Raindrops Keep Fallin 'on My Head", which Thomas recorded as the theme song for the 1969 film. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. It went on to become a No. 1 hit across all genres in the United States and was also a hit worldwide; the song also won an Oscar for Best Original Song. Brooks performed the classic during the Oscars broadcast in 2003 as part of a musical mix of Oscar-winning songs across the decades, which began with Brooks singing "Everybody's Talkin " by Midnight Cowboy. Faith Hill, Ray Charles and others also greeted various Oscar-winning tracks, with Brooks 'performance of "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" at around 6:20 am in the clip below. "Raindrops Keep Fallin 'on My Head" became Thomas' signature song over a decades-long career that saw him achieve success in pop, country and gospel music. His hits include "Hooked on a Feeling", "I Just Can't Help Believing", "(Hey Won't You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song" and more. "(Hey Won't You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song" was nominated for a CMA Song of the Year Award in 1975, and Thomas also won five Grammy Awards during his career, with three wins in a row in the Best Inspiring Performance category for "Where I Am" in 1978, "Happy Man" in 1979 and "You Gave Me Love (When Nobody Gave Me a Prayer)" in 1980. Thomas also won a Grammy for Best Gospel, Contemporary, or Inspirational Performance for his recording of "The Lord's Prayer" in 1981. He again won the award for Best Inspirational Performance in 1982 for his portrayal of "Amazing Grace". "Raindrops Keep Fallin 'on My Head" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014. Thomas revealed he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer on March 23. He died on Saturday May 29 at the age of 78.







