Ed Asner remembers Gavin MacLeod as ‘strong and capable’ scholar





Gavin MacLeod was a versatile and reliable actor who was a good friend to his co-stars during all seven seasons of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” said Ed Asner. Variety by paying tribute to the television veteran who died on Saturday at the age of 90. MacLeod was an ally to his co-stars in any scene, recalled Asner, who played talkative WJM-TV news director Lou Grant in the groundbreaking comedy that aired on CBS from 1970 to 1977. “He made everything simple,” Asner said. Off the set, MacLeod was also generous. In the years after The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Asner and his wife were having marital problems. MacLeod and his wife, actor Patti Kendig, were keen to reach out to the couple out of friendship and concern. “I realized that every time I got tense, (MacLeod) was there to soothe him,” Asner recalls. “I cherished his friendship. MacLeod himself looked a lot like the character he played in “Mary Tyler Moore,” recalls Asner, the somewhat neurotic journalist Murray Slaughter. “They modeled the character very well after him,” Asner said of the show’s writers. MacLeod may have sealed the deal for Asner to land the role of Grant. MacLeod was next to read for the role when Asner first auditioned for series creators James L. Brooks and Allan Burns. At the time, MacLeod had garnered some notoriety with his guest starring role as Heavy (“Big Chicken”) in the CBS crime drama “Hawaii 5-0”. He had also been a regular in “McHale’s Navy” from 1962 to 1964. “Himself, when it was for his interview, told them he thought he was fairer to Murray than to Lou,” Asner recalls. “It made my job easier to get.” My heart is broken. Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food), and my comedic conspirator. I’ll see you in a bit of Gavin. Tell the gang I’ll see them in a moment. Betty! It’s just you and me now. pic.twitter.com/se4fwh7G1G – Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) May 29, 2021 MacLeod’s friends were happy for him in 1977 when ABC’s “The Love Boat” made MacLeod a celebrity in its own right. He had been “overshadowed” by the wealth of talent of “Mary Tyler Moore,” recalls Asner, a row of murderers that included Moore, Ted Knight, Betty White, Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman and Georgia Engel. “He was a very strong and capable guy,” Asner said, pointing out that MacLeod was graceful in his fame. But the “Love Boat” did not join Asner in becoming active in Screen Actors Guild politics in the years following “MTM”, as Asner did while dominating the spin-off of the drama “Lou Grant”. MacLeod “was a staunch member of the union, but he was not a Confederate,” said Asner, who was SAG president from 1981 to 1985. In the “MTM” days, Asner and his wife had a semi-regular series of Friday night dinners with MacLeod and Kendig and Ted Knight and his wife. These were treasured memories for Asner that cemented what has grown into lasting friendships. “She was a lovely soul who will make the sky brighter,” Asner said of MacLeod. (Top photo: Ed Asner and Gavin MacLeod in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos