Live shows return to Ocean City for summer 2021





With the lifting of capacity limits at New Jersey performance venues, live entertainment returns to Ocean City for the summer of 2021. Tickets for the following shows are on sale now. SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: Here is the schedule currently in place for the popular summer concert series at Ocean City Music Pier. Look for announcements next week regarding additions to this line. Tickets will go on sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 30 at the Music Pier box office. Purchases can be made by cash, check or credit card. Tickets are still available throughTicketmaster. POPS OCEAN CITY: Tickets for the following shows are on sale now at www.oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice, by calling 609-399-6111 or in person at the Music Pier and city visitor centers. 07/11/2021 Grand reopening concert General admission (no seats allocated) for two shows lasting 45 minutes each at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

07/18/2021 Hollywood success Assigned seats, 7:30 p.m.

07/21 Music by Simon & Garfunkel Assigned seats, 7:30 p.m.

8/15 Michael james scott Assigned seats, 7:30 p.m. OCTC SUMMER CHILDREN'S THEATER SERIES: Tickets are on sale now for all five fully staged family musicals in the Ocean City Theater Company's 2021 Children's Summer Series at the Ocean City Music Pier. The shows will take place on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. from July 6 to August 3. All tickets are $ 10 in advance and $ 12 on the day of the show. Seating is limited, so advance ticket purchases are encouraged. All seats are general admission. Call 609-399-6111, visit oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice or stop by the Music Pier box office or visitor centers across town. The series will include the following shows: THE RAINBOW FISH: AN UNDERWATER MUSICAL ADVENTURE (July 6) Adapted from the international bestseller and award-winning book The Rainbow Fish by Marcus Pfister, the play tells the story of a vain creature who learns that it is better to be admired for its kindness than for its beauty.

THE THREE LITTLE BEARS: FAMILY MUSIC (July 13) Everyone knows the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears, but no one has ever heard the story from the bear's perspective.

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK (July 20) Take a musical journey with Jack and experience the city's unexpected solution to the grumpy attitude of the giants.

AWESOME ALLIE: FIRST KID ASTRONAUT (July 27) Eight-year-old Allie sets off in her dance-powered spaceship on a journey through the stars, soaring from Earth to Pluto with only a loyal talking dog named Captain Chaos by her side. Along the way, Shell faces unlikely challenges and unsympathetic friends. Allies on the verge of discovering that friendship may be the most important thing in the entire universe, but only the audience can help them figure it out.

ALEXANDER, WHO IS NOT GOING TO MOVE (August 3) Based on a book by Judith Viorst, this musical tells the story of a young boy who learns to understand that home is where your family is, where you are with the people who love you the most. Tickets are also on sale for two shows from the Ocean City Junior Theater Company: All shaken up (July 30-31): This popular musical comedy is inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley.

Moana Jr. (August 27-28): DisneysMoana JR.is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life on stage.







