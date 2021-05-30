Friends: Reunion Island’s Memorable Moments, From Lady Gaga to Matt LeBlanc

HBO Max



Editor’s note: A major spoiler ahead, so proceed with caution if you want to stay completely intact.

The best parts of Friends: Reunion, streaming now on HBO Max, involves only the six major players. James Corden skillfully manages the host’s duties; celebrities like BTS, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga show up; the show’s creators share behind-the-scenes information – and it’s all good. But the moments you’ll probably remember the most are when Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are sitting on the old set of the NBC show chatting like no one else in the world did not exist. .

It’s said time and time again in the reunion: The iconic sitcom is about that time in life when your friends are your family. Is it any wonder, then, that there is such a fondness for the show, especially among those who grew up with it and then moved on to partners and maybe kids, mortgages and high-pressure jobs? ? Who wouldn’t want, even for a moment, to return to a time of less responsibility and more impromptu laughter?

HBO Max



There’s a segment in the reunion where the actors (except Schwimmer, who can’t remember) remember a scene in which they decide to just throw a ball back and forth for as long as they can. Even if you’ve never played that exact game, something that allows viewers to remember a time in their lives when they maybe spent hours doing something trivial and yet incredibly satisfying, with their best friends by their side. Maybe we didn’t have the look of Friends or their expensive New York apartments. Maybe we didn’t have a pet monkey. But there is one universal element to the series that made it the huge success it was.

Here are six moments from Friends: The Reunion that will remind you of the days when your own friends were there for you. (Note: There is also a point where Aniston and Schwimmer reveal that they had real feelings for each other, but while it does generate a lot of buzz, it hasn’t really been a part of my moments. favorites.)

1. The opening

The reunion special lasts an hour and 45 minutes, but there is no scene more heartwarming than the opening, as the six actors return separately to the set where they have become insanely famous. Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller, laughed. Aniston, who played Rachel Green, is arguing for a box of tissues. LeBlanc – the hero of the reunion to keep things light when they could have tears – speculates if a fixed wall was still purple. (The rest of the cast: “YES!”) If you’ve been to a great reunion, or revisited some buddies you still love but haven’t seen in a while, this is the game. the most fascinating of the whole series.

2. The trivia contest

Before the reunion aired, there was speculation whether the actors would play their old characters again. They don’t, but they play a trivia game about the series, mimicking the episode where Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing go up against neighbors Rachel and Monica in a trivia contest, trying to win their more spacious apartment as a prize. In these cheerful scenes, the show is most like an episode of invisible friends from years gone by, with LeBlanc shouting that he knows the answer when girls crimp, and Aniston shouting at the guys that “THIS IS NOT YOUR TURN!” ” Whenever the meeting touches the quiz, with Schwimmer in front of a colorful question board, stop scrolling your phone and log in. It’s as good as it gets.

HBO Max



3. Lady Gaga sings Smelly Cat

Kudrow’s character Phoebe Buffay was famous for her wacky folk songs, Smelly Cat being the most memorable. So when she pulls out her guitar to complain about poor kitty one more time on a Central Perk couch (“it’s not your fault!”), Listen up. Lady Gaga joins Kudrow for a rendition of the song, and everything in the scene is purr. How many viewers have sung this song to their scent felines over the years? A classic gets a makeover.

4. Ordinary people share their love for friends

Of course, most of the big reunion scenes involve all six of the main actors – there aren’t a lot of good things in fan-girling Reese Witherspoon about her appearance as Rachel’s sister. But in a surprisingly touching segment, the show cuts videos from regular fans around the world talking about how Friends touched them, and while it looks like a cornball setup, it works.

A man remembers the show giving him comfort when his father received a serious medical diagnosis, and a gay man said the show made him feel less alone at a time when he couldn’t share who he was. “I went back to friends,” they say. “They were my friends.” As much as it sounds like a line written by a publicist, you believe it. The show was so good.

5. Matt LeBlanc sticks out his shoulder

Back in an old episode, there’s a scene where LeBlanc’s Joey physically throws himself into a chair. At the fourth reshoot of the scene, we learn, LeBlanc was injured. He stuck his shoulder out and the actors watching the show in the present were screaming and sympathizing. LeBlanc is the absolute star of the reunion – he brings the laughs when needed, he seems to genuinely like everyone, he always seems happy to have been a part of things, and his fond memories spill into the discussion.

Perhaps because he’s a focal point, this scene is one of the most captivating. Producers and actors share their memories of the scene, and viewers can see behind-the-scenes footage of the crew suddenly flooding the set to offer them medical assistance. The slingshot he then has to wear is enshrined in the series, and suddenly an episode that you may have seen a million times comes in to focus through a new lens. How are you’?

6. The end of the reunion

The end of the reunion, just like the beginning, mixes the sad with the sweet. Kudrow is the perfect explanation for why the characters should never reunite in another series or movie, noting that all six ended on a happy note and the writers should unravel friends’ happiness for a reunion movie.

Show host James Corden asks each actor where their characters would be today (unsurprisingly, LeBlanc has the best answer), then the show rolls up never-before-seen footage of the famous fountain dance from the credits. ‘opening. (Note the inexpensive Disney children’s bath towels that the cast is handed over to dry off.) It’s a satisfying ending to a satisfying reunion, perhaps capped off by Schwimmer claiming he just met the actress who has played his sister for a decade. “Is that Courteney?” he said to Cox. It’s like that.



Now playing:

Check this out:

The takeover of Amazon MGM is important to Prime Video – but not …

3:34

