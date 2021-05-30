Hobbit actor Sir Ian Holm, married four times, leaves family with 200,000 in will

Actor Sir Ian Holm, who played Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings, left 202,820 to his family in his will.

The father of five died in hospital at the age of 88 last June after suffering from an illness linked to Parkinson’s disease.

Sir Ian, who has married four times, went on to become a Bafta winner and Oscar nominee for his role as a track and field coach in the 1981 classic film Chariots Of Fire about two British runners at the 1924 Olympics.

He made it clear in his will that his fourth wife, Sophie, was to inherit any interest he had in his home in Kensington, west London.

Actor Sir Ian Holm (pictured), who played Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings, died in hospital aged 88 last June after suffering from an illness linked to Parkinson’s disease.

It is believed that the property’s value did not appear in his UK estate.

Acclaimed member of the Royal Shakespeare Company before abandoning his stage career in 1976, he then pursued a prolific film career.

Sir Ian (pictured in 2005), who has married four times, went on to become a Bafta winner and Oscar nominee for his role as a track and field coach in the classic 1981 film Chariots Of Fire about two British runners at the Games 1924 Olympics.

Born in Essex, Sir Ian appeared in Ridley Scotts Alien in 1979 and won a Bafta nomination for his role in 1994 as George III’s physician in King George’s Madness.

Knighted in 1998 for his theater services, he was best known as Elderly Hobbit Bilbo in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film series.

He also voiced Chef Skinner in the 2007 animated film Ratatouille and appeared in The Day After Tomorrow, Garden State and The Aviator.