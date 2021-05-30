Avengers Campus and WEB SLINGERS merchandise arrives at Disneyland Backlot Premiere Shop

Avengers campus open to Disney california adventure June 4th and for fans who can’t wait, the new wonder-the themed land has taken over Disneyland Backlot Premiere Shop inside Stage 17. Walk along a walkthrough wall announcing the latest MCU projects including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Black Widow, fans enter a portal into the world of the Avengers.

More than just a store, several photo opportunities await fans inside, including the brilliant Avengers “A”.

You must be familiar with Pym Particles because you have become sort of the size of an ant next to that pretzel and soda.

The room is also divided by a large plan of the Avengers Campus. If you time your visit correctly, you will be able to witness a live demonstration of the latest WEB technology, the Spider Bot!

Spider robots play a key role in the next attraction, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, and you can display a design prototype in a storefront near the Spider Bots section of the store.

Spider robots made a cameo appearance last winter before Disney decided to keep inventory until closer to the opening of the Avengers campus. Now that the time is right, fans can also add tactical upgrades to their Spider-Bot, with themed styles from other Marvel characters like Iron Man, Ant-Man, Wasp, Black Widow, and Black Panther. .

With the ability to battle other Spider-Bots, these backpacks seem like a smart addition for your future Avengers Campus missions. They not only allow you to display your Spider Bot under an expandable strap, but can also help you carry other WEB Tech items with you.

It’s time to talk about Power Bands and WEB accessories, which interact with WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure besides functioning as toys you can play with at home.

The WEB Power Band is the basis of the collection, necessary to use the other complementary accessories. It comes with a mini projector which it uses for home playback functionality. Toggling the switch to drive mode associates it with WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, allowing you to help Spider-Man on the ride with milti-fire webs.

WEB Shooters connect to the Web Power Band, with a retractable agreement that creates a Web Slinging action. The Activator is used by creating Spider-Man’s “Thwip” hand and waving your wrist. On the attraction, he adds electro-dynamic webs to your powers. This accessory is available in white and pink, on the theme of Spider-Man and Ghost Spider.

Supported by Stark Enterprises, the WEB Power Band can also attach to repellents, available in red (Iron Man) and blue (Rescue). They come with 3 ‘training spheres’, which can levitate above the repellant cannon in play mode. On pull, it gives riders repulsive blasts instead of shooting spider webs.

WEB clothing is not lacking either to give style to recruits with their WEB power strip and accessories.

There are also some cool WEB Tech elements that don’t interact with the ride, but are still really cool. A pair of Spider-Man glasses has 17 different expressions when fans wear them.

And a pair of silver web shooters like the lights and sounds of Spider-Man, plus a display base.

There is a toy of the passenger vehicle for WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure which has a rotating base just like the merry-go-round itself, perfect for kids who like to bring a piece of the theme parks home with them.

And if you’re taking a frameable Avengers Campus photo like Peter Parker, WEB is here for you.

Magnets, key chains and patches allow you to take home smaller keepsakes for the space-conscious fan.

There is also a collection of glasses, including coffee mugs and glasses.

From the Pym Test Lab, this set of four “toothpick holders” look like chemical beakers.

Upon entering the larger world of Avengers Campus, anyone can be a rookie with earth-themed clothing, backpack, and blanket.

You can also show your rookie status with an illuminated badge.

The tableware includes a luminous reactor core water bottle and a metal mug.

The Quinjet has landed! But this one is not for sale.

These mini-vehicles include, however, the Quinjet, an Avengers deployment vehicle, and a Royal Talon fighter from Wakanda.

The rest of the store is chock-full of previously available Marvel items, including premium collectible figures, Hasbro Marvel Legends action figures, and collectible accessories, plus a life-size Iron Man that’s only going to set you back $ 7,950. .

There are a few newcomers to be found, including some new Marvel Pandora charms.

Premiere on June 9th Disney +, fans can get their Loki shirts, ears and pins here.

And before you hit the payline, check out D-Tech On Demand, with customizable cell phone cases and magnets from the Marvel Universe (plus Disney, Pixar, Star warsand a collection of theme park designs).

Until the opening of Avengers Campus, the Disneyland Backlot Premier Shop is the exclusive home of many of these land-specific items. However, just outside the store in the Hollywood Backlot is the open-air Studio Store, where plenty of WEB Tech items can also be found.

You can watch our 4K video showcase of the Avengers Campus merchandise below.

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your trips to Disneyland Resort