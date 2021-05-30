Bollywood surprisingly made us laugh while creating this!





By Ishita Bansal We have all repeatedly watched various Bollywood movies during this lockdown. Movies are a major source of entertainment in such a situation. Usually, light comedy movies are everyone’s favorite. But guess what’s even more fun? The Absurd Bollywood Songs That Can Make Anyone Laugh In Seconds! No wonder, what drove the great composers to do it! Here are some Bollywood songs that you must listen to right away and I’m sure you’ll end up laughing! Share them with your friends and make people laugh! These songs seriously made me question the music! Khaungi Ice Cream by Palak Muchhal We all agree that Bollywood has a song for every mood. But, seriously that! It was a part of the movie The Xpose which starred Sonali Raut, Zoya Afroz. The great Honey Singh and Himesh Reshammiya are also part of this song composition. Some incredibly bad but unintentionally funny lines from this song are: Khaungi ice cream,

Cashmere jaaungi,

Sholo mein bhadke jiya! Chavanprash by Divya Kumar Starring 2 cousin brothers Harshvardhan Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, this song is once again an ultimate drama. The hilarious song is part of the movie Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. The song was used as a promotional number for the film. Some of the lyrics for this song read: Tere chumme mein Chavanprash hai,

Haan tere chumme mein Chavanprash hai,

Ho Vitamin jaisa har andaaz hai,

Vitamin jaisa har andaaz hai! Saree Ke Fall Sa by Pritam Sonakshi Sinha’s overly dramatic look and dance with Shahid Kapoor make this a must-have song. Other than that, the lyrics just don’t make sense, but the beats can easily get you dancing. It is shocking how talented lyricists have to play around with words in a random fashion. The style in which they express their feelings can change the meaning of any word. The song was featured in the movie RRajkumar. Here are a few lines from this crazy song: Saree ke drop his kabhi match kiya re

Kabhi chhod diya dil kabhi catching kiya re,

Kabhi chhod diya dil kabhi catches kiya re! Fevicol Se by Wajid and Mamta Sharma It’s Bollywood’s most trolled song. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan had asked for the meaning of the lyrics of this hit song performed by herself with Salman Khan for the movie Dabangg 2! Some lyrics of this song are: My gypsy with taiyyar mermaid,

Bhaga le ise essence se,

The oil is, the oil is,

Mother photo ko seene se yaar,

Chipka the saiyyan,

Hoye hoye, hoye hoye, hoye hoye,

Chipka the saiyyan,

Fevi Fevicol se, Fevicol se aaye haye! Dreamum Wakeupum by Soumya Rao

We can’t stop laughing at the memes created on this song because of the amazing lyrics. No word in this song relates to any other. The song was featured in the movie Aiyyaa. Only Rani Mukherjee’s expressions and dance moves make this song worth watching. Let’s also take a look at a few lines from this song: Dream-um Wakeuppam Critical Condition-um,

Hey Earth-um Quakep-um Hil Dool Sab Shakeup-um,

Face to face-um Dharti Putram,

Top To Base-a Kama Sutram!

