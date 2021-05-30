Emma Stone and Emma Thompson love the idea of ​​a “Godfather II” sequel with Glenn Close





Cruella was released this weekend, which means many people are looking back on other iterations of the iconic Disney villain. Cruella de Vil made her screen debut in animation 101 Dalmatians in 1961 and was voiced by Betty Lou Gerson. The character was then played by Glenn Close in 1996 in a live-action remake of 101 Dalmatians and the star returned for the sequel, 102 Dalmatians, in 2000. In the new film, Emma Stone plays Estella, the younger version of the character who came to life in the 1970s. In a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the idea was suggested to make a sequel similar to The Godfather II, who could see both Stone and Close play the part again. Stone and her Cruella co-star, Emma Thompson, loved the idea. “I’m writing the letter now. Actually, does anyone have any papers?” Dear Mr. Disney… “Oh, is he still here? I don’t even know,” Thompson joked. “‘Please can we do exactly what was just suggested in this interview?’ I’m sending it. ”The interviewer then pointed out that Thompson is a writer and could write it herself. This caused Stone to respond, “Emma!” And Thompson added, “Oh my god that’s a really good… okay!” Stone was then asked if she would be on board if Thompson was writing the movie and Stone replied, “Oh my god, I mean come on. If Emma Thompson wrote anything… “You can watch the interview in the tweet below: Like a Godfather II #Cruella sequel with the return of Glenn Close? Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are in the game! pic.twitter.com/Xftg4AFcB0 – Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) May 29, 2021 While this is certainly a great idea for a sequel, Close has their own idea of ​​the comeback. “I have a beautiful story to do another Cruella with my Cruella, “Close Told Variety. “Cruella comes to New York and disappears in the sewers.” We would watch that too! Stone also recently spoke with The New York Times and admitted that the loss of Cruella’s signing made the role a little more “difficult”. “It’s not allowed in 2021,” said Stone, when asked about Cruella be a non-smoker in the new movie. “We are not allowed to smoke on screen in a Disney film. It was hard not to have that cigarette holder… I was so excited to have that plume of green smoke in there, but it wasn’t possible. I don’t want to promote smoking, but I also don’t try to promote skinning puppies. “ Would you like to see a Cruella after? Which idea do you like the most? Tell us in the comments! Cruella is now playing in theaters and is available for purchase on Disney + Premier Access.







