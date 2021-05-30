23 years of Dushman: 7 facts about Sanjay Dutt and Kajol you might not know: Bollywood News





Dushman, star of Kajol and Sanjay Dutt, was 23 years old. The 1998 film also starred Ashutosh Rana and was directed by Tanuja Chandra, Kajols’ mother. Here are some of the facts you didn’t know about the movie. 1.Kajols first of three double roles she played, the other two being Raju chacha in 2000 and Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi in 2001. The enemy in 1998, Kajol earned his fourth Filmfare Award nomination in six years. She played the twins Sonia and Naina Sehgal, one of whom is brutally murdered. 2. In Dushman, Kajol first worked with director Tanuja Chandra. 23 years later, she again worked with a director at Tribhanga which was directed by Renuka Shahane, wife of actor Ashutosh Rana who had played the terrifying psychopath in The enemy. Small world. 3. Tanuja Chandra originally titled the film Andhera. But this was deemed too negative. So the title became The enemy. The film was an unofficial remake of the Sally Field star An eye for an eye where the focus was on the mother’s revenge on her daughter’s murderer. In Dushman, it is not the grieving mother (superbly played by Tanve Azmi) but the twin sister who takes revenge. 4. The role of Sanjay Dutts of the surviving twins of blind love was an addition. The role was not there in the original. But, distributors and exhibitors felt the film needed a strong male lead to accompany Kajols’ dual role. Dutt was not only blind, he was also quite oblivious to what he was doing in the movie. 5. In 1998, Kajol was nominated for Best Filmfares Actress in three films: Pyar to Hona Hi Tha (where she co-starred with her husband Ajay Devgan), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and The enemy . She won the award for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I feel she was much superior in The enemy where she played the twins as two characters. 6. Music by Uttam Singhs in The enemy was a highlight. Even today, it is impossible to listen to Lata Mangeshkar and Jagjit Singhs Chithi Na Koi Sandesh without having tears in my eyes. The photo of the surviving twin reaching the empty space of the bed gives me goosebumps as I write about it. 7. Released during the year gigantic blockbusters like Karan Johars Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Abbas-Mustans Soldier, Mani Ratnams Dil se and Vikram Bhatts Ghulam, The enemy held at the box office. Many, including me, think this is Kajols’ best film to date. Also read: On the anniversary of the death of late mother Nargis Dutts, Sanjay Dutt shares a photo from his childhood Other pages: Dushman Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

