Mayim Bialik hopes to make a statement under the name “Jeopardy!” guest

Mayim Bialik talks about everything Jeopardy! before his host concert which will begin on Monday.

In a short video posted on the official Jeopardy! YouTube channel Saturday, the former Big Bang Theory star, also with a doctorate. in Neuroscience, spoke about the clothing choices she made on the show in an exclusive interview.

It’s actually something that instantly excites me, she said. While women are accomplished in many areas and we have made so many changes in how we are represented and how we are viewed, this is to a great extent a confusing time I still think for women in terms what we expected and what people think of when we dress a certain way or not.

For Bialik, 45, however, she had a certain aesthetic in mind when it came to choosing her wardrobe for her time as a guest host.

I really wanted to look like the academic I was trained for, she explained. And for me, that means a certain formality and decorum. And also with great respect for Alex Trebek, the image I have of him is in a suit, his blazer.

She was able to find her own version of how she perceived the style of the late Alex Trebeks, adding, not because I’m trying to look like a man, or because I want to look masculine, I wanted to choose some things that were flattering and that I feel. comfortable and as an actress you hardly ever have these things. And I also wanted to bring a little flair, but not too much.

Mayim Bialik as “Jeopardy!” guest.

“Peril!” / Twitter

Bialik, who has two children, Frederick and Miles, was also asked about her sons’ reaction to the news that she would be the guest host of the iconic game show.

My oldest son is the one who originally said Did you know they are looking for Jeopardy! hosts? I saw on the internet that maybe you should find out, she said. So he was really, really proud. He’s very, very excited. He, at his age, knows the impact of this spectacle. My 12 year old is a little less fascinated in general that I’m in the industry, but I think he knows it’s a very iconic thing. And most importantly, criticize what I look like because that’s what 12 year olds do.

Shortly after it was announced that she would be joining Ken Jennings and Aaron Rodgers in a long list of hosts invited to intervene after Trebek’s death, she opened up about the excitement she was feeling for the concert as well as what that fans might expect from her as a guest host in an email statement to TODAY.

“It’s an incredible honor to even be mentioned in the same sentence as’ Jeopardy! “and I’m especially honored to be able to represent women who love game shows and facts and all that geeky, especially when combined with something as entertaining as ‘Jeopardy!’ “said Bialik.

She also honored Trebek in his statement, adding: He really was the quintessential host. He was nice, but not overly friendly; he was intelligent but not unreachable. He had a warm smile and a great sense of humor and he was incredibly professional. “

In March, Bialik shared a first glimpse of his time as guest host for a series of episodes. She snapped a selfie wearing the same green bow blouse topped with a houndstooth blazer while donning a pair of metal-rimmed glasses.

I had a great day at work. @jeopardy #wow, she captioned the photo.

Bialik will welcome “Jeopardy!” from May 31 to June 11.