Actor Gavin MacLeod dies aged 78





Vax at the Max vaccination clinicLos Angele LGBT Services hosted a vaccination clinic on Saturday evening, encouraging trans and non-binary people to come in for the vaccination. 35 minutes ago

Metrolink Ventura County Line begins service on SaturdaysMetrolink Ventura County Line began service on Saturday, which brings people to downtown Los Angeles. 2 hours ago

The car hits a fire hydrant after the chaseA car crashed into a fire hydrant after a chase with Pasadena police. 2 hours ago

3 people arrested during a demonstration in front of the Tinhorn apartmentsBurbank Police arrested three people outside the TInhorn Flats Saloon and Grill bar who were protesting the injunction against the bar. 2 hours ago

AT&T store theftTwo men robbed an AT&T store, using force against an employee to gain access to the safe. 3 hours ago

Double Shot at the Long Beach MotelInvestigators are still working to solve a deadly double shootout at a Long Beach motel. 3 hours ago

Actor Gavin MacLeod dies at 78Actor Gavin MacLeod, best known for his roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Love Boat” has died at the age of 78. 3 hours ago

Volunteers plant flags for fallen soldiersJoy Benedict recounts the Memorial Day tradition of planting flags on graves at Riverside National Cemetery. 3 hours ago

Fullerton ShotA manhunt is underway for a shooting suspect in Fullerton. 4 hours ago

Raging Waters reopensRick Montanez reports the reopening of Raging Waters as COVID restrictions are relaxed. 4 hours ago

Memorial Day weekend activities in SouthlandRick Montanez talks about how people in the south of the country spend Memorial Day weekend. 4 hours ago

Bill Russell of the DodgersLongtime Dodger shortstop and coach Bill Russell sits down with Jim Hill for a look back at his career with the team, including some pranks players made on Tommy Lasorda. 10 hours ago

Inside SoCal Sunday morning: 5/30Happy Memorial Weekend! Hang out with family and friends and enjoy the recently reopened Knotts Berry Farm. In addition, we celebrate those who honor Memorial Day. 11 hours ago

Children plant flags at Riverside National Cemetery to honor those who served before Memorial DayIt is an annual event to honor those who have served, planting American flags at the graves of servicemen to commemorate Memorial Day. 11 hours ago

Stabbing at Carls Jr. in North HollywoodIt happened Friday night around 11 p.m. at the fast food restaurant on Sherman Way. 21 hours ago

One killed, another injured in the Fullerton shootingOne person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Fullerton on Friday night. 22 hours ago

Evelyn Taft’s weather forecast (May 28)Evelyn Taft takes a look at the weather for tonight. 22 hours ago

Fairfax District business owners say nothing is being done to stop illegal broadcastsMotorcyclists have taken control of a street in the Fairfax neighborhood, booming traffic and forcing at least one restaurant to change the way they do business. 22 hours ago

Sheared fire hydrant propels water through the airIt happened in Arcadia on Friday night. 22 hours ago

Zion, Las Vegas, San Diego List of the best travel plans for SoCal Memorial Day weekend 2021The Memorial Day travel crisis officially began on Friday, with crowds flocking to Los Angeles International Airport and motorists taking to the roads for vacation getaways – many of whom have been long delayed due to the COVID pandemic -19. 23 hours ago

Northbound lanes of 5 freeways closed in Downey after crashAll lanes of Highway 5 northbound in Downey were closed Friday evening after a serious accident. 23 hours ago

Huge arsenal of weapons, Molotov cocktails cleared of VTA Shooters HomeOn Friday afternoon, authorities emptied a huge cache of weapons, ammunition and more than a dozen Molotov cocktails from the home of VTA gunman Samuel Cassidy, ultimately reopening the neighborhood to locals. 1 day ago

‘We will not be afraid’: Young Israel at Century City synagogue vandalizedAmid a wave of anti-Semitic incidents in Los Angeles, the Young Israel of Century City Synagogue was vandalized Thursday night. 1 day ago

