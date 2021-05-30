10 Handmaid’s plot twists that were too absurd to believe

Hulu’s hit series The Handmaid’s Tale, adapted from Margaret Atwood’s book of the same name, is a dystopian speculative fiction about the radically conservative and oppressive government that overtakes the United States and enslaves its former citizens, including June Osborne.

The show apparently tries to blend in with reality in some ways, but can push the boundaries of credibility in many others. However, what twists and turns in the series were so over the top that it was hard for fans and viewers to believe it was even real?

ten Commander Lawrence risks everything to save Emily

Commander Lawrence justifies his aid in Emily’s escape by explaining to June that she was an extraordinarily intelligent person and of great value to humanity. However, as his character evolved, what he did for Emily seemed to be very out of character for him.

He is the ultimate pragmatist and seems to look at everything from a purely logical and statistical point of view, so risking everything on the fly to save a person doesn’t really fit his MO.

9 The Swiss rejecting Nick

At some point in Season 3, June attempts to facilitate a relationship between Nick and the Swiss government in the hopes that this will help Nichole stay in Canada. The Swiss agree to meet with him, but then reject any deal with him because of the things he did during the rise of Gilead.

Except, wouldn’t they have known that before they met him anyway? So why would they reject him afterwards, or meet him in the first place?

8 Hannah forgetting June

Hannah’s thoughts and feelings when she saw June weren’t fully explained, but it seems she didn’t even know who June was (or at least June is thinking). But that doesn’t make sense.

June and Hannah first got together quite recently and Hannah still remembered her even though it had been years since they’d seen each other so it’s amazing that she remembers June after all this. time, then forgets it in the meantime. .

7 Alma and Brianna get caught on a train

Since the start of Season 4, it has seemed The Handmaid’s Tale was looking for ways to massively reduce his support cast, but one of the most absurd ways to do it was to literally run Brianna and Alma into a train.

Not only did June take just enough time to make sure Brianna and Alma didn’t make it, but even when it was clearly too dangerous, they both hit the oncoming train instead of stopping.

6 The maids get caught and escape

The back-and-forth with the maids escaping and then getting caught was also a little hard to believe. Firstly, when June doesn’t show up in the hideout after the farm, for some reason, the maids stay there and seemingly wait to be caught.

Then, once they’re caught, they’re sent to a colony in the Madeleine and escorted by a single guard and Aunt Lydia, and the door of the van carrying them isn’t even locked.

5 Tuello Being shocked that Serena is a villain

It may just be part of his strategy to get as much information as possible about the Waterfords, but until the end of Season 3, Tuello seemed to be looking at Serena like she was just another victim of Gilead.

However, before the fall of the United States, she was one of the most prominent conservative voices in the country and she said she helped draft Gilead’s laws. So how did Tuello know so little about who Serena really was?

4 The Waterford household escaping from Gilead

Obviously, June and the Waterfords are the central figures of the whole story, but the show has a lot of absurd twists to keep bringing these characters together even if it doesn’t make sense by the rules the show created.

One of the most startling and incredible twists and turns is that, despite the fact that escaping from Gilead is said to be borderline impossible, the entire Waterford family, except for Nick, managed to make it to the Canada.

3 Serena’s pregnancy

Miracle babies are happening, but the timing of Serena’s pregnancy is clear The Handmaid’s Tale seemed to establish Fred’s infertility just seems too practical to believe.

Serena undoubtedly did everything she could to have a child before Gilead’s rise to power, and the relationship between her and Fred was all but over by the time they arrived in Canada, so Serena suddenly became pregnant after getting pregnant. Been with Fred once seems like a completely unrealistic plot. .

2 Moira Finding June

It was only a matter of time before June arrived in Canada, as it was already too hard to believe that she was still surviving Gilead at this point.

But the idea that Moira went with her girlfriend to Chicago and fell in June after the air raid is just too ridiculous to be accepted. The series hasn’t always been very realistic in its twists, but it was a truly blatant betrayal of credibility.

1 June’s endless escapes

It’s good that June is finally in Canada for a lot of reasons, but one of the most important is that at least now the show doesn’t have to continually make random excuses for why June wasn’t. brutally punished or outright killed. despite being the number one public enemy in Gilead.

She always finds her way out of whatever impossible situation she finds herself in, and her plot armor is so thick that it’s hard to believe that her character receives such exceptional treatment compared to everyone else.

