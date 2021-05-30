Inside Shanna Moaklers, a strained relationship with her children





Tension between Shanna Moakler and her three children with Travis Barker escalates amid her relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

The tension between Shanna Moakler and her three children has only worsened in recent months. Family tension arises amid Travis Barker’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. Shanna blamed the keeping up with the Kardashians clan for allegedly “destroy”his family twice. But according to her youngest daughter, Shanna is the reason children feel neglected. The former Playboy model didn’t hesitate to say how “weird “she finds Travis and Kourtney’s PDA. She accused the Blink 182 drummer of doing similar things for Kourtney that he did for her during their marriage. The former couple divorced in 2008 after four years of marriage and welcoming two children together. Since their separation, they have maintained a co-parenting relationship that includes their two biological children Landon and Alabama Barker, and Shanna’s eldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya. But the children live with their father and spend more time with him and Kourtney than with Shanna. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Now Alabama is opening up to the visible tension and blaming it on its outspoken mother.If you support [Shanna], you can't say to yourself, don't disrespect the person who gave birth to you, but the woman who gave me life is not in my life,The 15-year-old said in an Instagram Live session, captured by Daily mail. "She asked to see me maybe after I was gone seven months without seeing my mom and she didn't call me once, Alabama explained. So if you support this go ahead support it I don't care. She ended the live broadcast and told her fans that she was not "disrespect my mother. I just have an opinion, and I'm gonna say my opinion, she said. Her claims after checking out TikTok earlier this month and telling her followers she had "cut the family" amid Shanna's public beatings to Travis and Kourtney. In recent weeks, insiders have said Alabama has taken a liking to Kourtney and appreciates the time they spend together. Landon and Alabama have both publicly expressed support for their father's current relationship with the family, even while attending a trip to Disneyland with Kourtney's three children shared with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Shanna has accused the famous family of ruining hers over old allegations that Travis cheated on her with Kim Kardashian during their marriage. The founder of SKIMS recently took to Instagram to shut down the "false story" that was put out there on her and the rock star. After their family trip to Disney, Travis called Kourtney "love of my life."If Shanna is hoping to mend broken fences with her children, calling the Kardashians doesn't seem to help. Hope the weather will help bring the family back in time for the holidays.









