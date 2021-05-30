RIP Sebastian Stan Trends on Twitter Sparking Fake Rumors of Actor Deaths





#RipSebastianStan is all the rage on Twitter, sparking rumors of the Marvel actor’s death, apparently starting as a weak attempt to ‘undo’ Stan.

Some fans got a little scared when they took to Twitter and saw trending #RipSebastianStan, as the hashtag sparked false rumors about the actor’s death. Sebastian Stan is a Romanian-American actor best known for playing the role of Bucky Barnes in the MCU. Stan and Anthony Mackie recently made headlines for their outstanding performances in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, Stand didn’t have much time to celebrate the show’s release, as he immediately embarked on the filming of Pam and Tommy. Like many celebrities, Stan has a fairly extensive fan base. His chiseled looks and cheeky humor, as well as his bromance with Mackie, are the perfect fuel for his fans, who have brought the actor to Twitter several times. Recently, Stan followed a trend on Twitter after posting his butt on social media to promote the film. Monday. The Falcon and the Winter Soldieralso boasted of a trend, as fans debated the famous scene of Bucky’s arm being dismantled by Ayo. However, while Stan’s fan base has been for the most part in good spirits so far, things suddenly took a very strange turn. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Why Buckys MCU’s Tech Plot Hole Really Makes Sense #RipSebastianStan recently started following trends Twitter, sparking false rumors about the death of the Marvel actor. It’s unclear who started the trend and why they started it. The closest explanation users offered for the hashtag was that they had dug up an old Me, Tonya joke that Stan had made (and apologized for) and was trying to cancel the actor, but instead he gave the false impression that Stan was dead. Regardless of the source, what ensued was a frantic wave of Tweets as users expressed confusion and relief and posted their hilarious reactions to the trend. Check out some of the tweets below: While some of the Tweets are humorous, it wasn’t funny to those who thought the actor was dead. The reason for this trend also raises interesting questions.Me, Tonya jokingly, others claimed Stan had “ liked ” certain posts or made certain comments in a Zoom meeting that they found racist or homophobic. Some users called him “ ugly ” and advocated a new MCU star to admire, stating that Stan had done something to fall out of favor.However, there does not appear to be any explicit evidence of Stan’s unruly actions, d ‘where the reason so many people are. confused by the trend. Unless oversimplifying evidence comes out, it appears the trend started as an unsubstantiated cancellation attempt and exploded when users misinterpreted it. Today’s digital age makes it easy for fake news to spread like wildfire, and few people stop to think about the consequences of their rumors. Black Panther Actor Chadwick Boseman, to illustrate how damaging it is to joke about someone’s passing as a result of very real and very tragic deaths. , and many used the hashtag to express unpleasant comments and feelings towards Stan for no apparent reason.The Falcon and the Winter Soldier the actor has yet to comment publicly on the trend, but it is clear that he has do not past. He is just the victim of false information and rumors through which users have tried to gain attention and run a baseless cancellation campaign. More: Sam Wilson’s Heroism Copies Hawkeye As Much As Steve Rogers Source: Twitter How Star Wars Canon changed Boba Fett’s Mandalorian background

