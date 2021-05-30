Entertainment
A Martnez: sports radio guy to NPR Morning Edition co-host
At the beginning of July, the host of public radio A Martnez will have to set his alarm clock. National Public Radio announced Thursday that Martnez, the voice of Pasadena-based NPR affiliate KPCC daily news magazine Take Two, will join the Morning Edition Network’s flagship show as a West Coast presenter.
I’m going to have to get up at 11pm to get to Culver City at midnight, Martnez said with a nervous laugh, assuming bedtime will probably be around 4pm.
Martnez, whose birth name is George but long gone by A on the airwaves, will join co-hosts Steve Inskeep, Rachel Martin and Noel King, and fill a position left by the departure of anchor David Greenes l ‘last year.
In a statement accompanying the announcement, Sarah Gilbert, NPR’s vice president for news programming, said the network was delighted to add Martnez, 50, to the team. He brings a remarkable record of journalism and empathy that allows him to truly connect with audiences and stories, she said, adding that his intelligence, sense of humor and a deep curiosity … will fit perfectly with the show’s commitment to telling distinctive stories. stories that make a difference in our understanding of the world.
NPR’s morning rush hour news program, broadcast by 835 public radio stations nationwide, has long been the go-to source for millions of Southern California commuters hooked up to their FM radio dials. However, the evolution of satellite technology, which enables full online connectivity, has shaken the medium over the past decade. Where once listeners looking for in-depth driving time informational coverage had few options on the radio dial, daily on-demand podcasts, such as the recently launched show by The Times, The Times, and the New York Times’ popular new roundup, The Daily, are now reaching commuters with the touch of a dashboard screen.
To combat these forays, the Morning Edition team is also producing the Up First podcast, a popular condensed version of the show featuring, in NPR’s words, the top three stories listeners need to start their day.
Martnez’s rise to public radio got off to a rocky start. A longtime sports radio personality who earned his chops on ESPN Radio as the host of 710 KSPN-AM in the area, he had never listened to public radio when he was hired at KPCC in 2012 to co-host an expanded version of public radio. Madeleine Brands’ popular morning show.
Created as part of a $ 6 million grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to Southern California Public Radio, Hiring Martnezs was part of the One Nation Media Project, a top-down initiative diversify the KPCC newsroom staff, produce multicultural programming and building bridges in the regions of the Latino community. He was one of 11 new hires made possible by the grant. A result of that effort was Brand & Martnez, a two-hour daily Los Angeles-focused show that launched in 2012 and immediately followed Morning Edition.
It didn’t go well, Martnez said of the show, which only lasted four weeks before Brand announced his resignation. Describing himself as a little naive at the time, he said he didn’t realize what he was stepping into. I just saw it as a posted job and I applied and they hired me. I had no idea this was part of a larger grant.
He added, if the parameters for this initiative had not been in place, they would not have been looking for someone with my kind of Spanish last name. There is no turning around this bush. It was done to diversify the newsroom, with a more local radio goal of expanding the Latin American audience.
After the departure of Brand, who now hosts the popular Press Play With Madeleine Brand on the international competitor KCRW-FM, Martnez hosted KPCCs take two with Alex Cohen for five years. With Cohens departure for Spectrum News 1, Martinez became the solo presenter of the show, which airs weekday afternoons on KPCC.
In addition to the unpredictable drama, Martinez said he entered public radio with a unique Achilles heel listening to the networks bookishly: I always joke that I was a lifelong sports radio guy’s last possible choice to get into public radio. The backlash was very intense from radio listeners about someone like me on these airwaves.
Martnez begins his new job on July 6, but a date for his on-air debut as a Morning Edition presenter has yet to be finalized.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]