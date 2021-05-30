A Martnez: sports radio guy to NPR Morning Edition co-host

At the beginning of July, the host of public radio A Martnez will have to set his alarm clock. National Public Radio announced Thursday that Martnez, the voice of Pasadena-based NPR affiliate KPCC daily news magazine Take Two, will join the Morning Edition Network’s flagship show as a West Coast presenter.

I’m going to have to get up at 11pm to get to Culver City at midnight, Martnez said with a nervous laugh, assuming bedtime will probably be around 4pm.

Martnez, whose birth name is George but long gone by A on the airwaves, will join co-hosts Steve Inskeep, Rachel Martin and Noel King, and fill a position left by the departure of anchor David Greenes l ‘last year.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Sarah Gilbert, NPR’s vice president for news programming, said the network was delighted to add Martnez, 50, to the team. He brings a remarkable record of journalism and empathy that allows him to truly connect with audiences and stories, she said, adding that his intelligence, sense of humor and a deep curiosity … will fit perfectly with the show’s commitment to telling distinctive stories. stories that make a difference in our understanding of the world.

NPR’s morning rush hour news program, broadcast by 835 public radio stations nationwide, has long been the go-to source for millions of Southern California commuters hooked up to their FM radio dials. However, the evolution of satellite technology, which enables full online connectivity, has shaken the medium over the past decade. Where once listeners looking for in-depth driving time informational coverage had few options on the radio dial, daily on-demand podcasts, such as the recently launched show by The Times, The Times, and the New York Times’ popular new roundup, The Daily, are now reaching commuters with the touch of a dashboard screen.

To combat these forays, the Morning Edition team is also producing the Up First podcast, a popular condensed version of the show featuring, in NPR’s words, the top three stories listeners need to start their day.

Martnez’s rise to public radio got off to a rocky start. A longtime sports radio personality who earned his chops on ESPN Radio as the host of 710 KSPN-AM in the area, he had never listened to public radio when he was hired at KPCC in 2012 to co-host an expanded version of public radio. Madeleine Brands’ popular morning show.

Created as part of a $ 6 million grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to Southern California Public Radio, Hiring Martnezs was part of the One Nation Media Project, a top-down initiative diversify the KPCC newsroom staff, produce multicultural programming and building bridges in the regions of the Latino community. He was one of 11 new hires made possible by the grant. A result of that effort was Brand & Martnez, a two-hour daily Los Angeles-focused show that launched in 2012 and immediately followed Morning Edition.

It didn’t go well, Martnez said of the show, which only lasted four weeks before Brand announced his resignation. Describing himself as a little naive at the time, he said he didn’t realize what he was stepping into. I just saw it as a posted job and I applied and they hired me. I had no idea this was part of a larger grant.

He added, if the parameters for this initiative had not been in place, they would not have been looking for someone with my kind of Spanish last name. There is no turning around this bush. It was done to diversify the newsroom, with a more local radio goal of expanding the Latin American audience.

After the departure of Brand, who now hosts the popular Press Play With Madeleine Brand on the international competitor KCRW-FM, Martnez hosted KPCCs take two with Alex Cohen for five years. With Cohens departure for Spectrum News 1, Martinez became the solo presenter of the show, which airs weekday afternoons on KPCC.

In addition to the unpredictable drama, Martinez said he entered public radio with a unique Achilles heel listening to the networks bookishly: I always joke that I was a lifelong sports radio guy’s last possible choice to get into public radio. The backlash was very intense from radio listeners about someone like me on these airwaves.

Martnez begins his new job on July 6, but a date for his on-air debut as a Morning Edition presenter has yet to be finalized.