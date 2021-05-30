Miles Teller says he was attacked while on vacation in Hawaii – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





Miles teller speaks out after being attacked by “two guys” in Hawaii, where he recently on holiday with his wife, Keleigh Sperry, and his “Divergent” co-star Shailene woodley and she betrothed Aaron Rodgers. Miles, 34, responded to a person laughing about the incident on Friday. The user shared a video from WWE Smackdown on Twitter, writing: “WOW Miles Teller hasn’t even had such a hard blow #SmackDown #SmackDAHN.” The “Whiplash!” actor replied, “I got banged by two guys in a bathroom. I’ve never met them before in my life but your cool wrestling boyfriend.” Host Jimmy Fallon and Miles Teller go head-to-head in a game that combines Slip’N Slides with the flip cup game. Teller’s wife also wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday that her husband was assaulted, but denied details in a recent TMZ report, which claimed that a man confronted and punched the actor in the face in the bathroom at the Monkeypod Kitchen restaurant in Maui on Wednesday. The outlet said the assailant was seeking money owed to him for the wedding planning services he rendered for the couple wedding 2019, which took place on the Hawaiian Island. Teller was not seriously injured, TMZ added. Behind the Scenes of the Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1 “The reported story that Miles was punched in the face by @TMZ for ‘the money’ is completely untrue,” Sperry wrote. “Miles was jumped by 2 men we never met after trapping him in a bathroom.” Jimmy Fallon and Jim Parsons team up against Miles Teller and Wiz Khalifa for a tense game of Catchphrase. A Maui Police spokesperson said Us weekly On Friday that Wednesday night, officers “responded to a report of an assault at a restaurant in West Maui involving a male victim and a responsible party.” The spokesperson did not name the victim or the perpetrator and said the incident was under investigation. No arrests were made. Thursday, The cashier posted on Twitter a photo of himself and Sperry sitting in what appears to be one of the branches of the Monkeypod restaurant and holding the Mai Tais with honey and lilikoi mousse.







