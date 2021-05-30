‘Naagin’ actor Sanjay Gandhi faces financial crisis amid pandemic





The COVID-19 pandemic has hit everyone hard, leading to job losses and a major financial crisis for people. People from all walks of life have suffered the brunt of the lockdown, including the actors. Over the past year, several television actors have spoken about their financial struggles and how they have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” actor Sanjay Gandhi has now spoken about the lack of work in the industry and how he looks for work. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, the actor said, “So many actors are sitting at home and out of work. There is a shortage of work and roles are offered at low cost. The mood of the industry is very low. Your only hope is that things will get better someday. Every day I hear about someone I knew who has died from Covid-19. People are suffering and I want to help people, but I feel helpless. I’m not rich and I’m in a financial crisis because I haven’t played since July 2020 in ‘Nagin 4’. I live in a rented house and have expenses every month. There is no job, no money, no plan for the future! Sanjay also fails to meet and rely on his friends in the industry for emotional support. The fact that some of his friends have contracted the virus has also underlined the actor who is now afraid to go out to work because “it is risky” “Besides, today I’m healthy, but will I be the same tomorrow?” There is no guarantee. I have to take care of myself and my health and I also have to get out of the house and work, which is risky. Kare toh kya Karen? »Adds the 50-year-old actor. Sanjay also finds it frustrating that only a few roles are available and believes the main cast shouldn’t be called in for auditions. The actor shared that he went to an audition and was even selected, but the fees offered were so low it seemed “disrespectful.” “There are two types of people working during the Covid era. One is majboor and the other is mazdoor. Both have no choice but to work in whatever capacity. It is a bad and frightening situation. Some production houses use foreclosure as an excuse to cut acting fees by 50% or 60%. This is why the players refuse such offers and prefer to wait. After an audition, okay, being offered peanuts in compensation for the role of the main antagonist was not done. I felt hurt, upset and disrespected. Instead of accepting such a paltry sum, I would rather stay at home, ”he said.

