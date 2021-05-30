Sting: wrestling legend relishing the chance to rewrite his final chapter

Sting returns to action this Sunday for AEW Double or nothing pay per view. He teams up with Darby Allin against the Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page team, and while he’s already fought a cinematic match for the company, this will mark his first fight inside an AEW ring.

The last time Sting wrestled in front of a pay-per-view crowd was in WWE. Champions night in September 2015. Facing Seth Rollins for the WWE Title, it was a long-awaited chance to see Sting – an industry icon who played WCW and, later, TNA – do the unthinkable by winning the first WWE title. In the previous match, Rollins had dropped the US title to John Cena, and it was not out of the question to see Sting finally win WWE Gold by dethroning Rollins in the Main Event.

From the start, with Sting hitting his signature Stinger Splash on Rollins, the game was a back-and-forth. But it took a dark turn when Rollins hit Sting with a turnbuckle powerbomb. The way Sting hit the tensioner caused a whiplash, causing trauma to his spinal cord. He tried to regain his composure and continue the match, until he collapsed in the center of the ring.

Courtesy of AEW

“I knew something was really, really wrong when my legs weren’t working,” said Sting, whose name is Steve Borden. “They just wouldn’t work. They felt like rubber bands to me, that’s when I got on all fours.

The crowd in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center was keenly aware that this was not part of the plan. The match was stopped and it appeared he would not continue.

“It made me think of my early days in the business,” Sting said. “Eddie Gilbert, who ran Rick Steiner and me and Jim Hellwig, he always told us about the finish. “The finish, the finish, you have to come to the end.” It stuck with me for all these years. So that night I was thinking, “I can’t help but finish the game”. I had to finish. I remember thinking, ‘Please God let me get on my feet. Don’t let me end my career with disaster. I remember my legs coming back to me and I wanted to finish the game.

As he began to regain his strength in his legs, Sting received a real boost from the thunderous ovation from the crowd. Those in attendance refused to see Sting suffer a career-ending injury, and it was as if their energy had helped him return to a healthier state.

“The fans knew something was wrong,” Sting said. “They started singing, and they started singing a little more. I will always remember how I felt. It made up my mind – I had to find a way to finish. “

Sting continued the game. And the crowd erupted, almost eager for a miraculous moment as he looked set to win the WWE Title. This has happened twice, with the decibel level reaching feverish levels as Sting appeared to wrest victory from defeat, locking his Scorpion Deathlock trademark on Rollins. Due to his weakened condition, this is arguably the least convincing way of grip he has ever applied, but somehow it epitomized all that is beautiful in pro wrestling. . And the crowd went out of their way to provide an extra jolt, sending goosebumps all over the arena – until Rollins wrapped Sting for the win.

“I will never, ever forget that night,” Sting said. “The way the fans reacted, it was so organic. It meant the world to me.

“People still tell me, ‘You should have the belt. They shot themselves in the foot by not doing so. We had a very good game until the moment of my injury, a game that I am proud to fight. And I was so happy to finish the game.

Sting had an impact throughout his WWE appearances, from the surprise Survivor Series debut in 2014, the most memorable WrestleMania all-time loss to Triple H at WrestleMania 31, and an exciting Gross main event where he teamed up with John Cena against Seth Rollins and The Big Show.

“WrestleMania is also a great memory, ”said Sting. “I know so many fans have said to me, ‘You should have won this game.’ But when you think about it WrestleMania, what do you remember? Hulk, Hall, Nash, and DX, it was surreal. Hope this is what people remember.

Sting has been an integral part of AEW since its surprise debut last December. Still, it’s possible that he would never have left WWE had he been fortunate enough, even in a cinematic way, to have a match with The Undertaker.

“I wanted that to happen,” Sting said. “I was very clear publicly, and I was also very clear with WWE. I wanted my last hurray against Taker.

“For some reason this never materialized. To this day, I don’t know why. Maybe Taker never wanted to work with me. I have no idea. I mean, I had some great conversations with Taker and we always got along. I don’t know why the game never happened, but it should have happened. Because it wasn’t going to happen, and I knew it, and it wasn’t the only reason I left WWE, but it was one of the reasons I left. I wanted this last game.

Courtesy of AEW

WWE, especially Vince McMahon, saw no future in the ring for the former face of WCW. Enter Tony Khan, who already had a pre-existing relationship with Sting. And the visionary who created AEW also found a way to persuade Steve Borden to reapply his face paint and lace up his boots for a real farewell run.

“I had known Tony Khan long before AEW, and he called me and we had a great conversation,” Sting said. “He made me a few pitches, I liked what I heard and I’m glad I did.”

Sting’s run improved AEW’s median card and provided the company with a true legend. Unlike WWE, where Sting never received the legendary star treatment bestowed on someone of The Undertaker’s stature, he is treated as an icon in AEW. Working with young stars – like Darby Allin, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, and now Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page – has also introduced him to a new generation of emerging stars looking to make a lasting impact in the industry.

“When I first started at AEW, I remember being asked if I was planning to be a mentor or teach,” Sting said. “And of course I do, but after five or six years of not being involved at a high level, wrestling can pass you by. The wrestling industry has changed a lot. Most of the guys, these kids, they teach me. I’m learning a lot about the wrestling world, how it has evolved and how the way of telling a story has evolved. Even the movements, everything is completely different. I really appreciate it for what it is now, and I’m still trying to figure out how to plug in, take the old school and mix it with the new school. So far it has been a good balance.

AEW gave Sting new life and a chance to rewrite its final chapter. There are still more twists and turns for the 62-year-old before he hangs up his boots, including the Double or nothing tag match with Darby Allin.

“Even though I was retired, I didn’t want to disappear,” Sting said. “And that’s how I left WWE. I prefer to go out to make some sort of statement. I love to entertain and I love to learn, and I learn a lot from these young people. I wish I could have walked up and down the road with some of these guys 20 years ago, especially Darby Allin. He is so talented.

Sting match in March at Revolution was a cinematic street fight, but the Double or nothing the match will be different. This is his chance to work in the ring again, hearing the roar of the crowd as he applies his mark of wrestling justice. And despite an abundance of experience, Sting noted that he could already feel the nerves developing in anticipation.

“35 years of experience in the wrestling industry, there hasn’t been a time I walked through the curtain and I wasn’t nervous so I’m happy this time was no different” , said Sting. “Once that first blockage occurs, all the nerves will go away. I can’t wait to be in front of a big live crowd again, and I won’t forget where I’m from.

Nearly six years withdrawn from WWE Champions night, Sting will have the chance to hear the crowd again at Double or nothing.

“I appreciate the fans everyday,” Sting said. “Every time I came back to WWE, either on Gross or a pay-per-view, and now with AEW, hearing the crowd, I marvel at how they care about me. I am very grateful for it, it means the world to me. And it goes both ways – I love these fans too. I’m grateful that God gave me the ability to do this, even now at this age, and I appreciate that the fans still love him. And I plan to deliver for them on Sunday. “

Justin Barrasso can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @Justinbarrasso.

More from Justin Barrasso: