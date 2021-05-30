BJ Thomas dead at 78 after battle with cancer





Singer BJ Thomas, who was best known for a string of pop and country hits in the 1960s and 1970s, has died. According to his representatives, the 78-year-old man died on Saturday, May 29, from lung cancer. The news comes after the pop, country and gospel singer revealed he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer on March 23. Thomas asked for prayers in a message that also expressed gratitude for the decades-long career he had enjoyed. "I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to Gloria, my wonderful wife and rocker for over 53 years, my family, friends and fans," said Thomas. "I am so lucky to have had this opportunity. To record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country and gospel music, and to share these wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you. ask all your prayers during this time and may my music live with you. The singer scored a string of pop and country hits in the late 60s and 70s including "Hooked on a Feeling", "Raindrops Keep Fallin 'on My Head", "I Just Can't Help Believing" , "(Hey Won't You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song" and more. He continued to record and perform in his later years. While Thomas achieved most of his commercial success through country and pop hits, his later transition to gospel earned him the most critical acclaim. "(Hey Won't You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song" was nominated for the CMA Song of the Year Award in 1975, but Thomas won five Grammy Awards, with three consecutive wins in the Best Inspirational category Performance for "Home Where I Belong" (1978), "Happy Man" (1979) and "You Gave Me Love (When Nobody Gave Me A Prayer)" in 1980. Thomas also won a Grammy for Best Gospel, Contemporary, or Inspirational Performance for his recording of "The Lord's Prayer" in 1981. He again won the award for Best Inspirational Performance in 1982 for his portrayal of "Amazing Grace". "Raindrops Keep Fallin 'on My Head" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014. The award-winning Oklahoma native has died at his home in Arlington, Texas. He is survived by his wife, their three daughters and four grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be kept private. In lieu of flowers, donations are accepted by Mission Arlington, the Tarrant Area Food Bank, and the Texas SPCA.







