Why A Quiet Place II Should Be A Miniseries

A quiet place II follows the immediate events of the previous film. The tale focuses on the Abbott family – Evelyn (Emily Blunt), Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and the newborn children – as they attempt to survive in a world decimated by the arrival of mysterious and murderous monsters from space. However, the three also quickly find themselves separated from each other after finding refuge with their friend, Emmett (Cillian Murphy), before the world falls apart, and with the film already being deliberately disjointed, this could have been an exciting chance. to fully explore. the world – if it had been produced as a miniseries instead of a movie.

While an injured Marcus watches over the child, his mother searches for medicine and bandages to save his life. Meanwhile, Regan heads for a radio tower to broadcast the sounds that hurt the monster from the previous movie over a greater distance, hopefully getting them elsewhere. Emmett follows her and soon joins her on her mission.

Each of these storylines operate largely independently of each other, each encountering their own unique challenges with little backing up. Evelyn returns to a local drugstore, moving through what is, in essence, a ghost town to secure enough supplies while making as little noise as possible. Marcus must figure out how to keep his little brother silent while maintaining his oxygen supply, which becomes more difficult once the couple find themselves trapped behind a steel door. Regan and Emmett face both hardship and surprise on their journey. They encounter a group of almost wild humans who have adapted to a world with the monsters as well as a small town successfully rebuilt on an island and responsible for the broadcast signal.

Each of these sequences is an inherently interesting idea, using the character’s silence narrative trick to create massive tension from simple actions like walking through a room or trying to board a boat. But each plot is also somewhat hampered by the brevity with which they are played out. Because of A quiet place II“ A fast pace and a short run time, the tension is not as fully exploited as it could be. Viewers get a general idea of ​​how this world works and who inhabit it, but without a better understanding of the concepts. The garbage collectors and Regan’s meetings in town are prime examples, two compelling ideas that just don’t have time to be fully utilized. As a result, almost all situations end the same – loud noise, attract Monster, repeat – and ultimately give the movie a predictable pace.

As a movie, there is little time left to focus either on the Abbott family arcs, with Evelyn being pushed widely to the side as her children try to survive mostly on their own. In a miniseries, entire episodes could focus on every corner of the world, allowing the whole family to develop more fully. Interesting elements of this world, such as the wild group of scavengers or the island city, would have more room to explore. Even attempts to counter the monsters could have had a bigger showcase.

Even Emmett, who is painted in a bright light and received a fair amount of gravity from Cillian Murphy, could have had more time to really shine as a character. Its contrast to the Abbott family is inherently tragic. Still, it might have been heartbreaking to see it actually play out, instead of the more erudite and straightforward description of events in the film. The world ofA quiet place II is strong enough to merit extra attention. It’s just a shame he never got the chance to be fully explored.

A quiet place II is not a bad movie by any stretch of the imagination. It’s not a slow movie either, with the fast pace helping keep the movie from dragging on despite the general plot being largely “don’t die.” But if there had been more time to explore the world, it could have turned into something really special or, at the very least, a universe that another follow-up could flesh out more.

Written and directed by John Krasinski, A Quiet Place: Part II stars Emily Blunt, Djimon Hounsou, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds and Cillian Murphy. The film hits theaters May 28

