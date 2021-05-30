For Pankaj Kapur, Shandaar Birthday Wishes from Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput





Pankaj Kapur with Shahid and Mira Rajput. (Image courtesy: shahidkapoor) Strong points Pankaj Kapur and Shahid co-star in “ Jersey ”

Shahid posted a photo with Pankaj Kapur on Instagram

Mira Rajput also wished her stepfather New Delhi: Happy birthday, Pankaj Kapur! On the actor’s 67th birthday, his son Shahid Kapoor shared a perfect greeting. He posted a happy pic with his dad, which appears to be from the sets for their upcoming movie together Jersey. In the photo, the father-son duo happily pose together. “Happy Birthday Daddy,” Shahid simply captioned the message. The comments section was full of greetings for the veteran actor. “What a sweet / cool image,” commented one fan. “Without a doubt one of the best … ever! Happy Birthday Pankaj ofAdded actor Rohit Roy. See Shahid Kapoor’s post here: Meanwhile, Pankaj Kapur’s daughter-in-law Mira Rajput posted a happy photo of the actor on her Instagram Stories and she wrote, “Happy Birthday Daddy.” Screenshot of Mira Rajput’s Instagram story Pankaj Kapur is best known for his performances in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho !, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, The Blue Umbrella, Halla Bol, Dharm, Sehar, Main Zinda Hoon among others. He has three national awards to his name for his performances in Raakh, Ek Doctor Ki Maut and Maqbool. He directed Shahid in the 2011 film Mausam who also played Sonam Kapoor. Shahid and Pankaj Kapur starred in Shandaar. They will be seen together in Jersey as well as. Shahid Kapoor, son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, married Mira Rajput in July 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents of a son named Zain, who they welcomed in 2018. Shahid Kapoor is a star of critically acclaimed films as well as blockbuster films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, “Padmaavat” and Ishq Vishk. His last film was the hit of 2019 Kabir Singh |, with Kiara Advani. The actor will next be seen in Jersey, in which he plays the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and stars Nani in the lead role. It received the National Film Award for Best Telugu Feature Film and the National Film Award for Best Editing.







