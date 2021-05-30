Possible JJ Abrams Superman director is shocked to hear she’s being seen





Regina King, who was reportedly recently on a director shortlist for JJ Abrams Superman, is shocked to learn that she is being considered.

GuardiansStar Regina King had no idea she would be on a shortlist to lead JJ Abrams’ upcomingSupermanHenry Cavill may currently be the DCEU’s Man of Steel, but in late February it was revealed that Abramsis was producing a Superman reboot for Warner Bros. On the same day it was reported that the film would feature a Black Man of Steel. Michael B. Jordan is rumored to join a DC project as Superman; however, it’s currently unclear who will play the iconic role. Superman againdidn’t play the lead role, nor does it have a director. Earlier this month, Abrams said he won’t be directing and Warner Bros. will be looking for a black director to direct the film. It has been reported that the studio is considering Steven Caple Jr., JD Dillard, Regina King and Shaka King as possible directors, but have also met other directors. Warner Bros. has yet to officially comment on his research, but a director on the shortlist has now spoken. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: What JJ Abrams’ Superman Reboot Means For The Future Of Henry Cavill’s DCEU In a recent interview onMSNBC, the actress and director was asked about her potential involvement in the new Supermanmovie. King had no idea she was on the shortlist and seemed rather surprised that Warner Bros. was supposedly considering her. His full quote from the interview can be read below. Tiffany, this is news for me. You broke the news to me! Live news on MSNBC. Yeah, no, I haven’t heard that until now. The news of the reboot of Superman by Warner Bros. has sparked a lot of controversy in recent months. Many wantedSteel man2since Cavill first appeared on the big screen, little traction has ever been done on the sequel. Director Zack Snyderre sparked a keen interest in the original DCEU characters with theJustice LeagueSnyder Cut. Director’s CupJustice Leaguehas been well received, and despite fans campaigning for Warner Bros. at # RestoreTheSnyderVerse, it seems unlikely that Cavill will be donning the cape anytime soon. That being said, Snyder himself is backing a Black Superman movie claiming he’s long overdue. Even though the decision to reboot Superman is controversial while Cavill’s version is still fresh in the minds of fans, the film could be successful, especially if King was involved. King has been known as an actress for most of her career. , but his recent filmOne night in Miami …put her on the map as a director since her film was nominated for three Oscars. King did not reveal in her interview if she would be interested in directing the film, but the chance to directSupermanwould be one of the biggest opportunities to date. Warner Bros. ‘ Supermanthe reboot is still very early in development, so it may be some time before the studio announces who will be directing the film. More: DCEU Theory: Superman Reboot Could Be Set In Pattinson’s Batman Universe Source:MSNBC Brie Larson does an arm pull in Captain Marvel 2 training video

