Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal became the world’s best martial artist

By Shivani Ujjainwal
Actor Vidyut Jammwal has gained worldwide recognition in the Indian martial art Kalaripayattu.
Recently the Google search engine made the list which includes popular martial artists like Jackie Chan, Jet Li, Bruce Lee, Johnny Tri Nguyen, Stevan Seagal, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaab in which Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal actually part.
Famous Actor Vidyut Jammwal is an Indian film actor and stuntman who mainly works in Hindi films. He is best known for his roles in action movies like the Commando series. Vidyut is a trained martial artist who has studied the art of Kalaripayattu since the age of three.
Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal shared a screenshot on his social media accounts showing him as “the world’s best martial artist according to the Google search engine.” Vidyut shared her beloved screenshot of famous actors Jackie chan and Jet Li and many more.
After sharing the screenshot on Instagram, commando actor Vidyut wrote to express his gratitude for the honor in his post, “Jai Hind #Kalaripayattu ”. As Vidyut Jammwal shared the news with his fans, they congratulated him on his huge achievement.
On the job front, actor Vidyut finished 10 years in the film industry in April of this year and he launched his production company named “Action Hero Films”.
He wrote on his Twitter account Celebrating my 10th year in the movies and I’m grateful to share this milestone with you.Announcement of our production house @ actionherofilm1 co-producer @ abbassayyed771
#ActionHeroFilms #TenYearsOfVidyutJammwal #Gratitude #JammwalionsAreTheBest #Milestone #MakingMoviesIsTheDream