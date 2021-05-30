Colorado Springs Jury Expert Actor Helps Lawyers, Others Improve Personal and Professional Lives with Theatrical Techniques | Culture & Leisure

All day, every day, each of us tells stories.

To ourselves, often to others. Stories about why we are what we are. Stories about what others have done to us. Or the world.

Sometimes these stories are painful, sometimes uplifting. Sometimes false, sometimes tinged with other people’s stories about us.

Jesse Wilson got stuck in the middle of a story that almost killed him. Over 20 years ago, the Juilliard School graduate was working as an actor in Philadelphia. On the surface, he was creative. Underneath, he was dying, addicted to drugs and feeling helpless.

I thought my heart was going to give up on me one night, the Colorado Springs resident said. It was a foxhole prayer: God, please don’t let me die. I don’t want to be a victim. The work I do now is a living amendment.

He changed his story and got sober. And now he’s helping other people use the power and magic of theater to change their stories and the way they tell stories to others. In his Tell the Winning Story workshops, he helps lawyers tell better stories about their clients so jurors can see them in a different light and helps business people be more efficient in the boardroom. In his Lessons From the Stage workshops, he helps people rewrite the stories of their personal and professional lives, empowering them to become what they dreamed of becoming or to pursue what they always wanted.

I want you to quit your role as a teacher whether you are a literal teacher or not, Wilson said. Because in order to keep the lessons, you have to teach them. Everyone is a teacher. And when you see yourself in that role, it’s amazing the kind of creativity that comes your way. It’s not about you anymore, but what can you share with the world? It is a spirit of service. It readjusts your relationship with the world.

Hell is leading the one-day workshop Lessons From the Stage: Write Your Greater Story, with guest instructor Claire Lautier, June 19 at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts. To kick off the workshop, Wilson will present his free solo exhibition, Goodbye to the Butterfly Place, on June 11 at Cottonwood. The coming of age story tells about the relationship between him and his mother. Reservations are required because places are remote and limited.

In September, Wilson will be offering the two-day Tell the Winning Story: CLE Test Skills Workshop at Cottonwood.

The genesis of his workshops began about seven years ago, or, as Wilson likes to say: So here I am in prison. No, there was no time. He was there with his friend, David Fein, training inmates as part of a program based on Stephen Coveys’ 1989 book, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. Wilson brought techniques from his acting days, including working with masks and monologues, and it was a hit. The lessons of the stage come from this work.

Sharing the theater with people who can laugh at the theater is a real litmus test, Wilson said. Of course improv is fun, there is something to be said about the game. But when you work with people who need to change their lives yesterday, are broken, in pain, stuck in that old story, that has changed the game.

Wilson guided them away from their stories of fear, judgment, old beliefs and self-condemnation, and into a new paradigm by asking them to create their own 3-4 minute story. Some inmates played the role of their victims. Others created scripts where they talked to their victims. And they presented these minisolo shows for their fellow inmates.

What made these stories so powerful on stage wasn’t because these inmates became raw, real and vulnerable, Wilson said. These stories held up a mirror to the hundreds of inmates who watched. Because the story you tell on stage is not your story. It is human history. Once you have defined or clarified where you want to go in your life, here is where you can keep your feet on the fire and create a game of your life that holds you emotionally and personally responsible for this change in your life.

Tell the winning story

Shortly after the prison experience, Wilson was asked to do a communication presentation with a group of lawyers, where he discovered they were using psychodrama, a method in which participants use drama and drama. role play to get an overview. It was in keeping with what he was already teaching from his theatrical training. Soon he worked with lawyers and witnesses. From there was born his Tell the Winning Story workshop.

I found so many lawyers were telling the story wrong, Wilson said. They tell the story of the victim to the jurors, and they wonder why they don’t win and why no one cares. Because you tell the story of the pain. You don’t want to define your client by their pain. You want to define them by the strength to overcome their pain. This is the story of the winner.

Springs attorney Tim Bussey was one of a group of attorneys who attended Wilsons’ workshop in the fall. He hoped to improve his communication skills. He walked away with a better idea of ​​heroes and villains and how to use those archetypes in the courtroom.

Villains aren’t always villains, Bussey said. No one ever sees themselves as a bad guy. In a courtroom, it is sometimes important to recognize this in a witness. You need to tell the story and make sure the jury gets it.

Lessons from the stage

Deciphering what we really want in life and getting into that story is at the heart of Wilsons Lessons From the Stage. Through the power of theater, he believes that we can empower and motivate ourselves to make our dreams come true, whether they dream of a different career or to inhabit a different quality in ourselves, like learning to forgive.

The question I always ask is what would the game of your life look like? Wilson said. Here is where you will create the game of your life. This is your life masterpiece. Your finest expression of yourself. Everything I teach always comes down to communication. Breakthroughs in communication, that’s what I create.

Like the inmates, workshop participants create a 3-4 minute scene. The question at the heart of the scenes: what do you really want? He helps people find answers with a theatrical technique toolkit, before asking them to perform for the group.

A few years ago, Ross Jacobsen was going through a tumultuous time personally and professionally, and felt that a weekend spent focusing on personal development might clarify a few things. What he learned during the Wilsons workshop has stuck with him.

I was looking for control in many areas of life and trying to shake things up, said Jacobsen, a resident of Springs. What I realized was that I had to let go.

Wilson asked the group to come up with a word to use as an intention. Jacobsen landed on leave, which became his theme for the weekend and his final monologue.

Over the following weeks, months, years, I tried to figure that out in the things I was going through, he said. It really helped. Just let it happen, don’t try to orchestrate it. Be a participant, but don’t take control of something that is not under your control.

