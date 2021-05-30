Allu Sirish turns 34. Allu Arjun and fans wish actor ABCD’s birthday

Allu Sirish is celebrating his 34th birthday today (May 30) with members of his family. Her older brother, Allu Arjun, took to social media to wish her a special day with a stunning photo from a family wedding. Social media is full of wishes for Allu Sirish from his fans. They have been trending #HBDAlluSirish since the morning with thousands of fans wishing him his birthday.

ALLU ARJUN WISHES HIS BROTHER SIRISH FOR THE BIRTHDAY

Allu Arjun took to social media to share a photo of himself and his younger brother Allu Sirish on his birthday. The wish of actor Pushpa won a lot of hearts on the Internet.

Wishing his brother, Allu Arjun wrote: “Many happy returns of the day to my sweetest brother who is my greatest moral support I wish you a wonderful day and a happy new year to come @AlluSirish (sic)”, with a kissing emoji.

Here is the post:

Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest brother who is my greatest moral support. I wish you a wonderful day and a happy new year to come @AlluSirish pic.twitter.com/DAUtzDoBiC Allu Arjun (alluarjun) May 30, 2021

SIRISH FANS WISH IT ON THE 34TH BIRTHDAY

Allu Sirish will be celebrating his birthday with members of his family at his home in Hyderabad. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, he will not be able to organize a party this year. His fans made his day even more special with their wishes.

Here are some wishes:

On the job front, Allu Sirish’s next film starring Anu Emmanuel will be announced today. The actor was last seen in ABCD, which is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam film of the same name.

