Allu Sirish turns 34. Allu Arjun and fans wish actor ABCD’s birthday

Allu Sirish is celebrating his 34th birthday today (May 30) with members of his family. Her older brother, Allu Arjun, took to social media to wish her a special day with a stunning photo from a family wedding. Social media is full of wishes for Allu Sirish from his fans. They have been trending #HBDAlluSirish since the morning with thousands of fans wishing him his birthday.
ALLU ARJUN WISHES HIS BROTHER SIRISH FOR THE BIRTHDAY
Allu Arjun took to social media to share a photo of himself and his younger brother Allu Sirish on his birthday. The wish of actor Pushpa won a lot of hearts on the Internet.
Wishing his brother, Allu Arjun wrote: “Many happy returns of the day to my sweetest brother who is my greatest moral support I wish you a wonderful day and a happy new year to come @AlluSirish (sic)”, with a kissing emoji.
Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest brother who is my greatest moral support. I wish you a wonderful day and a happy new year to come @AlluSirish pic.twitter.com/DAUtzDoBiC
Allu Arjun (alluarjun) May 30, 2021
SIRISH FANS WISH IT ON THE 34TH BIRTHDAY
Allu Sirish will be celebrating his birthday with members of his family at his home in Hyderabad. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, he will not be able to organize a party this year. His fans made his day even more special with their wishes.
Here are some wishes:
Happy Birthday @AlluSirish
Wishes of #iconstar alluarjun Fans @Alluboyzonline
Conceived by : @AmbEditz#HBDAlluSirish || #HappyBirthdayAlluSirish || #AlluArjun || #Pushpa || #ABOE || #StylishStar || pic.twitter.com/tEKefu0okc
ABOE Team (@Alluboyzonline) May 29, 2021
A few hours to go
Come on happy birthday sirish @AlluSirish #AlluSirish #HappyBirthdayAlluSirish #HBDAlluSirish # Sirish6 # Sirish6FirstLook pic.twitter.com/13nkejlmpp
Lavanya (@lavanya_nataraj) May 29, 2021
Many more happy returns @AlluSirish boyfriend #HappyBirthdayAlluSirish#HBDAlluSirish pic.twitter.com/EJmMjUZblW
S () R () K () (@srk_tweetss) May 30, 2021
Happy Birthday @AlluSirish Annaya#HBDAlluSirish#HappyBirthdayAlluSirish pic.twitter.com/thdNLu9jmp
@varkalashivaGoud (@ Vshivagoud1) May 30, 2021
@AlluSirish #HappyBirthdayAlluSirish #HBDAlluSirish Happy Birthday #YoungIcon #YoungHero #YoungStylishIcon #YouthIcon #AlluSirish Anna our beloved actor. Brother of #StylishStar #IconStaar alluarjun Anna. pic.twitter.com/hpDU8DgHyt
Lokendra Kumar (@LokendraKonline) May 30, 2021
I wish you a lot more happy birthday @AlluSirish #HBDAlluSirish #HappyBirthdayAlluSirish #AlluArjun #AlluSirish #Pushpa pic.twitter.com/ieDuOQCywl
Satish Rankireddi (@ SatishRankired6) May 30, 2021
Many happy returns of the day to @AlluSirish Annayya.
I wish you a long and happy life.#HBDAlluSirish alluarjun @Bobbyallu @GeethaArts @ GA2Official #AlluAravind pic.twitter.com/uz5byQjKa1
Chintapalli Rabbit (@chintapalibunny) May 29, 2021
On the job front, Allu Sirish’s next film starring Anu Emmanuel will be announced today. The actor was last seen in ABCD, which is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam film of the same name.
